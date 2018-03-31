Brown Gallery to Feature Art Exhibit on Climate Change

The Brown University Gallery is set to present a series of exhibitions and public artworks exploring ice melt and climate change.

The exhibit, titled 33°, will run from March 31 to May 27.

The Exhibit

33° is mounted in conjunction with the Brown Arts Initiative’s theme of “Art and Environment,” and coincides with “WeatherProof: Arts, Humanities, and Sciences Explore the Environment.”

33° features the work of a group of international artists including sound artist Jacob Kirkegaard and photographers Olaf Otto Becker, Camille Seaman, James Balog, Jean de Pomereu, and Iain Brownlie Roy.

Visitors to the exhibit will encounter Kirkegaard’s forty-minute soundspace “Isfald” (Icefall), a recording made at the Illulisat ice fjord in Greenland that will allow visitors to hear the variety of sounds produced by melting, cracking glaciers.

Alongside “Isfald” in the gallery will be photographs of glaciers, icebergs, and the Greenland ice sheet by Becker and Seaman.

The events schedule is as follows:

Saturday, March 31 - May 27, 2018

Photomurals are on view on the facades of five buildings across the Brown University campus.

Friday, April 6, 2018, 5:30 p.m.

Opening reception and artist talk with Olaf Otto Becker, Jacob Kirkegaard, Camille Seaman

List Art Auditorium, 64 College St.

Saturday, April 7, 2018, 8:00 p.m.

Labyrinthitis, a concert by Jacob Kirkegaard

List Art Auditorium, 64 College St.

Friday, April 20, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

Artists in Conversation: Olaf Otto Becker and Camille Seaman. Becker and Seaman will discuss their experiences photographing in Greenland and Antarctica.

List Art Auditorium, 64 College St.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.