Books Are Wings Kicks Off Books in the Park in Woonsocket

Books are Wings teamed with the Woonsocket Parks & Recreation to kick off its Books in the Park event.

“The summer months are critical academic times for children. Children’s access to and ownership of books is crucial to maintain the reading skills they acquired during the school year. We are thrilled to partner with the City of Woonsocket to address this need and get more books in the hands of children,” said Jocelynn White, Executive Director of Books Are Wings.

Books in the Park

On Monday, July 16 Books Are Wings filled the first Books Are Wings Take a Book outdoor location in a kickoff event at World War II Park in Woonsocket.

Woonsocket residents are invited to take a book and keep it to fill their home libraries.

Free book distributions will continue through Books Are Wings’ Books All Year Program.

Books Are Wings will visit Woonsocket Elementary schools.

Children in two of the Woonsocket Elementary Schools will be visited by Books Are Wings during the school year.

They will engage in Storytime, participate in a literacy activity and choose two free books to continue building their home libraries.

