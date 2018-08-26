PHOTOS: Blockbuster Weekend with Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley at Gillette Stadium

A blockbuster weekend of country music began on Friday at Gillette Stadium, with Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley headlining the two night event.

Chesney’s “No Shoes Nation” fanbase was there in full force, in excess of 50,000, to support his “Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018.” The Nashville native, and multiple CMA Entertainer of the Year recipient,” will be performing his 18th and 19th concerts at Gillette stadium this weekend. Fan attendance will top the one million mark at Gillette, where Chesney first coined the term “No Shoes Nation” for his loyal followers in 2012. Chesney’s ties to Boston have grown over the years since his first show at Gillette in 2005.

Chesney delivered the goods, performing his many hits with the likes of “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” “Young,” “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem,” “When the Sun Goes Down,” “I Go Back,” “Beer in Mexico,” “Summertime,” “Living in the Fast Forward,” and “Save It for a Rainy Day.”

Bentley, the 2005 CMA Best New Artist Award winner and Grand Ole Opry member, put on an energized show as well. He dazzled the crowd with his many chartbusters such as “What Was I Thinkin’,” “Free and Easy(Down the Road I Go),” “Up on the Ridge,” “Sideways,” “ Am I the Only One,” “I Hold On,” “Drunk on a Plane,” and an excellent rendition of The Dropkick Murphys’ “Shipping up to Boston.”

The Brothers Osborne, a country duo consisting of T.J. Osborne and John Osborne, were a solid opener performing there musical style which blends Southern rock, outlaw country, and neotraditional country. The pair rocked the crowd with their tunes “Stay a Little Longer,” “Rum,” “21 Summer,” “ It Ain’t My Fault,” and Hank Williams’ classic “Hey Good Lookin’.”

Brandon Lay, hailing from Tennessee, got the crowd going to open to the night’s festivities by putting on an excellent set as well.

GoLocalProv was there to cover the blockbuster Country Fest.

See the slideshow below for photos.

