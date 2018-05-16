Blackstone Academy to Host Annual 5K Road Race & 1-Mile Family Run

Blackstone Academy is set to host their annual 5K road race and one-mile family run to raise money for their after-school programs.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 20 at 10 .m. behind the school.

“Our goal is to promote health, wellness, and diversity to everyone in our community by bringing together friends and families for an awesome 5K (run/walk) and 1-mile Fun Run,” said Blackstone Academy in their press release.

The Race

This year’s race will start behind the school on Taft Street and follow along the river to downtown Pawtucket on Roosevelt Ave, go two blocks into Central Falls and then turn around and come back.

The one-mile route will go for 1/2 mile down the hill and return for 1/2 mile back to school.

