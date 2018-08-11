slides: PHOTOS: Billy Joel at Fenway Park
Saturday, August 11, 2018
The iconic Grammy Award-winning Joel has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Joel’s voice and piano prowess is still as enchanting as ever.
Joel masterfully worked his way through his extensive catalog, spanning four decades, performing many of his timeless hit. Highlights of the evening were “Big Shot,” “My Life,” “Allentown,” “Only the Good Die Young,” and his classic “Piano Man.”
Further magic ensued when Joel paired up with Boston’s own Peter Wolf, performing “Centerfold,” and Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott belting out “Pour Some Sugar on Me.”
Joel provided a night of endless hits and great music.
GoLocalProv was there to capture the special evening.
See the slideshow below for photos.
Billy Joel at Fenway Park
