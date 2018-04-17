Billy Gilman to Headline Special Olympics RI’s Opening Ceremony

Rhode Island music star Billy Gilman will be headlining this year’s Special Olympics Rhode Island ’s opening ceremony at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, June 1.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 17.

About Gilman

Gilman was born in Westerly in 1988, recording his first single, "One Voice," at 11 years old. "One Voice" became a top 20 hit on the Billboard country music charts making Gilman the youngest singer to have a top 40 hit on the country music charts. Later that year, he released an album, of the same name, on Epic Records, and it became certified double platinum in the U.S.

Gilman left Epic Records and signed with Image Entertainment in 2005 releasing "Everything and More," followed by the self-titled album "Billy Gilman" in 2006. After taking a break from music from 2009 to 2013, Gilman released a new single in 2014 titled "Say You Will.”

Gilman’s journey took him to the Voice, where he finished second in 2016.

Gilman has appeared on GoLocal LIVE numerous times, the last time being in December of 2017 prior to his Christmas concert at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

See His Appearance Below

