Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Patriots’ Andruzzi, ADL’s Trestan Join LIVE on Thursday

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi, and Regional Director Robert Trestan with the Anti-Defamation League join GoLocal LIVE on Thursday.

Who's on When

Trestan will be on to speak about the recent events in Charlottesville at 3, following swing and jazz band Big Bad Voodo Daddy during the lifestyle hour with Molly O'Brien.

Andruzzi comes on during the 4 p.m. news and politics show, as part of the #BIF17 Summit Speaker Series. He follows former State Representative Ray Rickman's "Big View" segment.

About the Segments

Kurt Sodergren will talk about BBVD’s latest album "Louie Louie Louie" as well as their upcoming performance at the Rhythm and Roots Festival in Charlestown.

He will be joined in studio during the lifestyle hour starting at 3 by Jennifer Tidey, professor of psychiatry and human behavior, and behavioral and social sciences at Brown University, who will talk about the FDA's recent decision and how Brown’s nicotine-reduction research impacted the new initiative.

