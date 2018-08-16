New Exhibit by Painter Frank Gasbarro at BankRI North Kingstown Gallery

BankRI North Kingstown Gallery is introducing their newest exhibit titled “White Ring Meld,” by Frank Gasbarro.

The exhibit runs from September 6 through December 5, 2018.

Exhibit hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

About Gasbarro

Gasbarro is well-known in the Providence art world. His former studio on Snow Street in downtown Providence helped cement the city’s reputation as a cultural capital. At one time, his highly personalized iconographic abstract paintings electrified the walls of many businesses and galleries throughout New England. He has shown, sold and thrived as an artist.

Now in his 70s, Gasbarro has chosen a quieter path, one away from the gallery scene and most web-based platforms. He climbs the stairs to his studio daily, diligent and eager to work. There he loses himself in visual conversations with his large-scale paintings.

Largely self-taught, Gasbarro has developed a unique vocabulary of non-objective imagery which he contrasts with strong patterns and colors. Often the images look familiar – perhaps a shell, an egg or an eye – but upon closer inspection these objects are alien and unknown, existing only in a world of Gasbarro’s imagination. Occasionally the artist mines the real world for imagery, as he did with a series based on vegetables and fruit, but for the most part the objects in Gasbarro’s paintings are of his own making.

Consequently, Gasbarro’s paintings look unlike any other paintings that you might find in today’s marketplace. He is speaking a language only he knows and trying to entice you to learn it, not an easy task for any painter. The life of an artist is often a solitary one, but Gasbarro’s tenacious insistence on forging his own unique path isolates him even further.

