slides: Balladeer Don McLean at The Greenwich Odeum
Monday, April 16, 2018
McLean also performed various covers such as his major influence Buddy Holly’s “Everyday,” as well as several from his 2018 album Botanical Gardens.
GoLocalProv was there to capture a fantastic evening of folk, Americana, country, and rock music.
See the slideshow below for photos.
Balladeer Don McLean at The Greenwich Odeum
Balladeer Don McLean brought some easy listening to The Greenwich Odeum last Friday.
Related Articles
- Weinberg’s Jukebox Entertains The Greenwich Odeum
- Joan Osborne Brings Dylan to The Greenwich Odeum!
- Blue Oyster Cult Rocks The Greenwich Odeum
- Graham Parker Duo at Greenwich Odeum
- Howard Jones Brings the 80’s to The Greenwich Odeum
- Osborne & Greene Jam The Greenwich Odeum
- Southside Johnny Brings a Party to The Greenwich Odeum
- Zombies Come to The Greenwich Odeum
- George Winston Brings Some Easy Listening to The Greenwich Odeum
- English Beat Rocks The Greenwich Odeum