slides: Balladeer Don McLean at The Greenwich Odeum

Balladeer Don McLean brought some easy listening to The Greenwich Odeum last Friday. Performing before a capacity crowd, the singer-songwriter charmed the sell-out crowd with his hits “And I Love Her So,” “Vincent,” and his chartbuster “American Pie.”

McLean also performed various covers such as his major influence Buddy Holly’s “Everyday,” as well as several from his 2018 album Botanical Gardens.

GoLocalProv was there to capture a fantastic evening of folk, Americana, country, and rock music.

See the slideshow below for photos.

