video: Amazing Drone Footage of Big Waves at Pt. Judith

Hurricane Gert brought a high surf advisory -- and some big waves -- to Rhode Island on Wednesday, and Rhode Islanders got in on the action.

Remi Drozd captured the following drone footage at Pt. Judith -- when he wasn't surfing.

"As an avid kitesurfer, surfer, and big fan of the surf along the Rhode Island coast, I was really excited to see some huge waves," said Drozd.

"I filmed it with a dji phantom 4 pro," said Drozd. "The surfing community has been starving for big waves all season, and we got them [on Wednesday]!"



Related Slideshow: Top Beaches in Rhode Island

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.