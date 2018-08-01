RI Urban Youth Ensemble to Play Tribute to Jazz Legend Ella Fitzgerald

An ensemble of 11 Providence teens will perform a tribute to jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald.

Performances will take pace on Thursday, August 9 and Friday, August 10 at 5 p.m. at Prospect Terrace.

The show is free and open to the public.

The Ensemble

The ensemble, ages 10-16, features youth from Providence who have spent the summer rehearsing six hours a day preparing the show under the musical direction of internationally acclaimed musicians, Michael Palter and Lynne Jackson, and the artistic direction of Robb Dimmick, learning songs from the jazz tradition, developing vocal phrasing, acting skills and choreography.

The original production, conceived by Dimmick and written by Palter and Jackson, celebrates Harlem, freedom, and self-determination. It teaches vocal jazz techniques and history to young performers and also takes 50 youth to the Newport Jazz Festival each summer.

