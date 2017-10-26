On LIVE Thursday: Festival Ballet, Kinch on PawSox, and Dem’s McNamara & Much More

Jennifer Ricci, one of Festival Ballet Providence ’s longest company members and a Cranston native, will join Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast center to talk about her upcoming role of the widow in “The Widow’s Broom."

Ricci will talk about her performance in this spooky tale based on the children’s book by award-winning author and illustrator Chris Van Allsburg.

With more than 25 seasons at Festival Ballet Providence, Ricci will explain what it’s like to be a tenured dancer and to perform on original sets designed by Tony and Emmy award-winning designer Eugene Lee.

Jim Fortier, owner of the fine men’s clothing store Blueprint 5 in East Greenwich, will share the latest styles in men’s fashion. He’ll bring in some fall trends and help us get ready for holiday shopping.

With the holidays quickly approaching, Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI has seven easy steps to get your kitchen organized.

Starting at 4 p.m. Josh Fenton talks news and politics. She’ll speak with GoLocal Columnist Bob Whitcomb about the latest local and national pressing issues. RI Democratic Chair Joe McNamara will talk about GOP candidates jumping into the Governor's race. Henry Kinch, opponent to the PawSox financing structure, will talk about the latest poll and the process at the RI General Assembly.

Also, catch “Rickman’s Big View” Ray Rickman’s weekly video opinion broadcast.

As a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for Rhode Island and the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom, Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.

