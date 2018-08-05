Lifeguard Certification Testing for 2019 Season to Begin Next Week
Sunday, August 05, 2018
Certification is required for lifeguard positions at all Rhode Island beaches.
The schedule of testing is as follows:
Monday, August 6 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Scarborough State Beach, Narragansett
Surf tests for lifeguards working at all types of swimming facilities
Tuesday, August 7 through Friday, August 10 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Prosser Grove Picnic Area, Burlingame State Park, Charlestown
Non-surf tests for lifeguards working at freshwater/bayside beaches
Qualifying
To qualify for testing, candidates must have completed courses in and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR; this includes training in infant, child, and adult techniques. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age and present a photo identification with verification of date of birth at the time of testing. Any candidate under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
A $10.00 fee for the 2019 state certification card must be paid by cash or check prior to the card being issued.
Candidates who pass the test will be certified through September 30, 2019. Lifeguards who received a conditional 2018 surf or non-surf certification must take and pass a 2019 test.
In case of inclement weather, contact RI State Parks headquarters at 401-667-6200 for cancellation information.
