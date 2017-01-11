video: NEW: First Indoor Go-Karting Track Opens In Rhode Island

The first indoor go-karting track opened in Lincoln, Rhode Island showcasing fast electric karts with top technology.

Owners of the Collyer building, along with championship race car driver Mike Hezemans, made a $5 million private investment in the R1 Indoor Karting Entertainment Center, a 90,000 square foot multi-sport entertainment complex located at 100 Higginson Avenue.

“The track was designed and modeled based on the European facilities I built in the Netherlands. We used European style asphalt, which makes this the only track of its kind in the U.S., making for a smoother ride, better traction and faster racing,” says Hezemans.

About the Facility

The karts can go up to 45MPH but they are “smart” karts, so you work you way up to that speed. Hezemans says it’s less dangerous that way.

R1 features a “Junior” track for ages 6-15 and an “Adult” track, both with four speed levels. All karts are electric and powered by green technology.

Green technology and job creation were important factors while creating R1 Karting.

“We are very proud to bring this unique experience to Rhode Island – and all of the benefits that come with it. We created more than two hundred construction jobs for local workers over the last year. Once the entire complex is up and running, we’ll provide 75 full and part-time jobs with roughly $1 million in payroll,” says Hezemans.

The championship driver says, “We’re excited to help put people to work and bring more money into the local economy. In addition, this is a green facility. R1’s brand new electric go-karts are powered by state of the art green technology, using the latest batteries, requiring less energy and producing no harmful gas emissions.”

Karting tracks are open and the Mezzanine, which will house an upscale bowling and billiards, a restaurant, sports bar, indoor playground for kids, private party rooms and a large event room, will open in the Spring of 2017.

