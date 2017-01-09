74th Golden Globe Awards - See the Winners
Monday, January 09, 2017
GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team
The 74th Golden Globe Awards were held in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday night hosted by The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon.
GoLocal teams with Graphiq to help show who the big winners were.
Related Slideshow: 50 Movies Made in Rhode Island
Film crews have been coming to Rhode Island for quite some time now. Check out 50 of the more popular selections below!
Moonrise Kingdom
2012
Director: Wes Anderson
Cast: Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray Frances McDormand
This Oscar nominated film features many local landmarks including Fort Wetherill State Park, Bayfield Farm, and the Conanicut Lighthouse.
Mr. North
1988
Director: Danny Huston
Cast: Anthony Edwards, Robert Mitchum, Lauren Bacall
Shot in Newport, this comedy-drama features Anthony Edwards as a con man attempting to break into the 1920s Newport social scene.
There's Something About Mary
1998
Directors: Peter and Bobby Farrelly
Cast: Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon, Ben Stiller
Filmed partly in Providence, this movie was the highest-grossing comedy in 1998.
Federal Hill
1994
Director: Michael Corrente
Cast: Nicholas Turturro, Anthony DeSando, Libby Langdon
Set in Providence's Federal Hill neighborhood, the movie marks the directorial debut of Pawtucket native Michael Corrente.
Age of Innocence
1993
Director: Martin Scorsese
Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder
This Oscar winning drama was partly filmed in Portsmouth.
True Lies
1994
Director: James Cameron
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold
The ballroom scenes in the movie were filmed at the Rosecliff Mansion in Newport.
High Society
1956
Director: Charles Walters
Cast: Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra
Nominated for two Academy Awards, the movie's opening shot features a flyover of Newport’s oceanfront mansions.
Thirteen Days
2000
Director: Roger Donaldson
Cast: Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood, Steven Culp
This docudrama about the Cuban Missile Crisis was partly shot in Newport.
Little Children
2006
Director: Todd Field
Cast: Kate Winslet, Patrick Wilson, Jennifer Connelly, Jackie Earle Haley
Shot partly in Providence, this critically acclaimed drama received three Academy Award nominations, including a Best Lead Actress nod for Kate Winslet.
R.I.P.D.
2013
Director: Peter M. Lenkov
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jeff Bridges, Kevin Bacon
A car chase for this action-comedy was filmed in downtown Providence.
Amistad
1997
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Dijimon Hounsou, Matthew McConaughey
Shot at the Rosecliff Mansion in Newport and the State House in Providence, this drama received four Academy Award nominations in 1998.
Outside Providence
1999
Director: Michael Corrente
Cast: Shawn Hatosy, Amy Smart, Alec Baldwin
Filmed in multiple locations throughout Rhode Island, this movie is an adaptation of Peter Farrelly's 1988 novel of the same name.
Me, Myself & Irene
2000
Directors: Peter and Bobby Farrelly
Cast: Jim Carrey, Renée Zellweger. Chris Cooper, Robert Forster, Richard Jenkins
Filmed in Newport, Narragansett, Jamestown, and Galilee, this comedy centers on a Rhode Island State Trooper played by Jim Carrey.
Evening
2007
Director: Lajos Koltai
Cast: Vanessa Redgrave, Claire Danes, Toni Collette, Meryl Streep
The film was primarily set in Newport and included large portions shot at Gooseberry Beach.
The Great Gatsby
1974
Director: Jack Clayton
Cast: Robert Redford, Mia Farrow, Sam Waterston, Bruce Dern
This Academy Award-winning drama was filmed in Newport at the Rosecliff Mansion on Bellevue Ave.
Self Storage
2013
Director: Tom DeNucci
Cast: Eric Roberts, Jonathan Silverman, Michael Berryman, Tom DeNucci
Filmed in a self storage facility in East Greenwich, this horror-comedy marks the directorial debut of Cranston native Tom DeNucci.
27 Dresses
2008
Director: Anne Fletcher
Cast: Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Malin Åkerman, Ed Burns
Shot throughout Rhode Island, locations included the Rosecliff and Marble House mansions in Newport and a beach in Charlestown.
Dan in Real Life
2007
Director: Anne Fletcher
Cast: Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche, Dane Cook, Alison Pill
Filmed primarily in Jamestown, the movie also features the Point Judith Lighthouse in Narragansett.
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
2009
Director: Lasse Hallström
Cast: Richard Gere, Joan Allen, Jason Alexander
Filmed primarily in Bristol and Woonsocket, other locations included the Columbus Theater in Providence and the University of Rhode Island in Kingston.
The Education of Charlie Banks
2007
Director: Fred Durst
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Ritter, Eva Amurri
Shot partially in Brown University in Providence, the movie marks the directorial debut of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst.
Meet Joe Black
1998
Director: Martin Brest
Cast: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Claire Forlani
Warwick's Aldrich Mansion served as the residence of Anthony Hopkins' character in the film.
Reversal of Fortune
1990
Director: Barbet Schroeder
Cast: Jeremy Irons, Glenn Close, Ron Silver
Jeremy Irons took home the Oscar for Best Actor for this drama, which was partly shot in Newport.
Underdog
2007
Director: Frederik Du Chau
Cast: Jason Lee, Peter Dinklage, Patrick Warburton, Amy Adams
Shot entirely in Rhode Island, filming locations included Hope High School on the East Side of Providence.
Tanner Hall
2009
Directors: Francesca Gregorini, Tatiana von Furstenberg
Cast: Rooney Mara, Georgia King, Brie Larson
Shot in Providence and Newport, the film marks the the directorial debut of Brown University graduates Francesca Gregorini and Tatiana von Furstenberg.
Dumb and Dumber
1994
Directors: Peter and Bobby Farrelly
Cast: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly
Scenes from the beginning of this comedy were filmed on location in Providence, including a shot of the Big Blue Bug.
Irrational Man
2015
Director: Woody Allen
Cast: Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, Parker Posey
Shot entirely in Rhode Island, filming locations included the Chez Pascal: a cafe located on Hope Street in Providence.
Infinitely Polar Bear
2015
Director: Maya Forbes
Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Imogene Wolodarsky
Shot in Providence, this comedic drama tells the story of a manic-depressive man who tries to win his wife back by taking care of their two daughters while she attends business school.
Dumb and Dumber To
2014
Directors: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly
Cast: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Rob Riggle
Scenes from the beginning of this comedy were filmed in Providence: including the iconic Big Blue Bug.
Exeter
2015
Director: Marcus Nispel
Cast: Brittany Curran, Stephen Lang, Kelly Blatz
This horror, thriller film, originally titled Blackmask, was filmed at to the Ladd School in Exeter which closed in the 1990s.
Bleed for This
2015
Director: Ben Younger
Cast: Miles Teller, Katey Sagal, Ciarán Hinds
This film, telling the story of Vinny Paz nicknamed "The Pazmanian Devil", was filmed at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence.
Missing William
2014
Director: Kenn MacRae
Cast: Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford, Reid Scott
This movie shows scenic locations from around Rhode Island.
Subconscious
2015
Director: Georgia Hilton
Cast: Tim Abell, Aleisha Force, Tom Stedham
Some of the filming for this mystery thriller was done from Newport.
Erebus
2014
Director: Rick Laprade
Cast: Michael Berryman, Michael A. LoCicero, Ally Tully
This water-based horror thriller uses Block Island's coastline as a backdrop.
Ten
2014
Directors: Sophia Cacciola, Michael J. Epstein
Cast: Jade Sylvan, Molly Carlisle, Molly Devon
Parts of this horror mystery were filmed in Barrington.
The Proposal
2009
Director: Anne Fletcher
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Mary Steenburgen
Although much of this movie was filmed in other states, part of this romantic comedy was filmed in Newport.
Lolita
1962
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Cast: James Mason, Shelley Winters, Sue Lyon
This highly controversial black comedy had filming locations in both Westerly and Newport.
Hall Pass
2011
Director: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly
Cast: Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Christina Applegate
This comedic romance had a filming location in Providence.
Mystic Pizza
1988
Director: Donald Petrie
Cast: Annabeth Gish, Julia Roberts, Lili Taylor
Although primarily filmed in Mystic, Connecticut, part of the movie was filmed at Watch Hill in Westerly.
Celeste & Jesse Forever
2012
Director: Lee Toland Krieger
Cast: Rashida Jones, Andy Samberg, Elijah Wood
The wedding scene of this romantic comedy was filmed in Middletown.
Mermaids
1990
Director: Richard Benjamin
Cast: Cher, Bob Hoskins, Winona Ryder
Although much of this movie was shot in Massachusetts, this dramatic comedy had a filming location in Pawtucket.
American Buffalo
1996
Director: Michael Corrente
Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Dennis Franz, Sean Nelson
This movie drama was filmed in Pawtucket.
Wind
1992
Director: Carroll Ballard
Cast: Matthew Modine, Jennifer Grey, Cliff Robertson
This sport related action drama had portions filmed in both Newport and Jamestown.
Kiss the Bride
2002
Director: Vanessa Parise
Cast: Amanda Detmer, Sean Patrick Flanery, Brooke Langton
Part of this movie was filmed at Watch Hill in Westerly.
They Were Expendable
1945
Director: John Ford, Robert Montgomery
Cast: Robert Montgomery, John Wayne, Donna Reed
This world war two naval film had a portion of the movie shot from Melville in Portsmouth.
Tell Tale
2009
Director: Michael Cuesta
Cast: Josh Lucas, Lena Headey, Brian Cox
This Sci-fi horror film was shot in many locations around Rhode Island including Woonsocket, Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Providence
Normal Adolescent Behavior
2007
Director: Beth Schacter
Cast: Amber Tamblyn, Ashton Holmes, Kelli Garner
This movie, which was an official selection of the 2007 Tribeca Film Festival, was filmed in Rhode Island.
Murderball
2005
Directors: Henry Alex Rubin, Dana Adam Shapiro
Cast: Joe Soares, Keith Cavill, Mark Zupan
Part of this documentary about quadriplegics who play full-contact rugby in wheelchairs was filmed in Providence.
The Clique
2008
Director: Michael Lembeck
Cast: Elizabeth McLaughlin, Ellen Marlow, Sophie Anna Everhard
This family comedy about a girl's struggles in middle school was filmed in Rhode Island.
November Criminals
2016
Director: Sacha Gervasi
Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Ansel Elgort, Catherine Keener
This movie is set to come out in 2016.
Pretty Dead Things
2006
Director: Richard Griffin
Cast: Patrick Pitu, William DeCoff, Danielle Lozeau
This horror movie was filmed in Pawtucket, Providence, and Westerly.
