5-Time Grammy Winner Cross to Headline Misquamicut Springfest Weekend

Five-time Grammy Winner Christopher Cross will headline the three day Misquamicut Springfest weekend, the Misquamicut Business Association announced.

His performance will take place on Saturday night, May 13 on the MainStage.

Christopher Cross

Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including—for the first time ever—the four most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also for “Sailing”), and Best New Artist.

Now, 30 years later, Cross continues his recording and performing career with a new album, Secret Ladder, that evokes the artistry of singer-songwriters as Joni Mitchell and Randy Newman while addressing contemporary concerns head-on – a combination which is sure to please his loyal fan base.

The album consists of 13 tracks, mostly written with his longtime collaborator Rob Meurer, and continues the exploration of adult subject matter broached in his preceding album Doctor Faith (2011).

Cross’ hits include “Ride Like the Wind,” from Christopher Cross, and the Oscar-winning "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" from the film starring Liza Minelli and Dudley Moore – remain staples on radio to this day.

Cross will perform all of his hits including "Think of Laura," "Sailing," "Arthur's Theme," "All Right," and "Ride Like The Wind" among many others

Misquamicut Springfest is now in it's 7th year and features rides, games, amusements, over 70 vendors, food, kids entertainment, knockerball and much more!

