5 Live Music Musts - May 5, 2017
Friday, May 05, 2017
Damien Escobar Saturday
Emmy Award winning Violinist Damien Escobar is an artist known for his sweet blend of R&B and Classical - all gracefully flowing over a groovy hip hop beat. His unique sound has been featured on major television networks, award shows, and more. He’s playing Saturday night at the Park Theatre in Cranston at 8PM. Tickets available here.
Graham Parker Saturday
Graham Parker and Brinsley Schwartz got their start in the late 70’s with the alternative rock band Graham Parker and the Rumour. The band’s edgy sound influenced the work of artists like Elvis Costello and Joe Jackson. Check out their intimate acoustic show Saturday night at the Greenwich Odeum at 8PM – details here.
Bishop Briggs Sunday
London born Bishop Briggs (a.k.a. Sarah Grace McLaughlin) has been rising on the pop charts since the release of “River” in 2015. She’s just released her self-titled debut album, and performed at Coachella last month. You can catch up with her Sunday at The Met – Details here.
ROSTAM Sunday at Fete
Rostam Batmanglij is the former songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist of NYC-based indie rock band Vampire Weekend. He’s a well known producer, and has worked with stars including Carly Rae Jepson, Frank Ocean, and Ra Ra Riot. He’s touring on his own now, and plays Fete in Providence Saturday night. Details here.
Wailin' Jenny's Sunday
Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody and Heather Masse make up popular Canadian trio known as The Wailin’ Jennys. The group has won numerous accolades including the Juno Award for their unique harmonies, astute songwriting, and on-stage banter. See what all the buzz is about Sunday night at the Park Theatre. Details here.