5 Live Music Musts - January 6, 2017

Prev Next Skinny Millionaires Fri. Newport’s own Skinny Millionaires begin the new year with a show at Jimmy’s in Newport Friday. The band “takes garage punk sweat and balls and seamlessly mixes it with lush, hauntingly beautiful Americana.” Add opening acts Small Talk RI and Sunshine Riot and you’ve got one helluva rock show. Tickets only $5 – details here. Prev Next Stone Soup Folk Saturday The Stone Soup Coffeehouse welcomes the new year with a pair of popular performers tomorrow night. Folk singer Mike Laureanno (who was recently featured on Neil Young’s homepage) and Providence based Joanne Lurgio will play. Lurgio is a well-respected singer-songwriter who recently released Rise From the Storm, a criticaly acclaimed album with guests Vance Gilbert and Duke Robillard. Show starts at 7:30 – details here. (Pictured: Joanne Lurgio) Prev Next Happy Birthday Elvis! Sunday is the 82nd birthday of the King, Elvis Presley. In honor of the big event, Rex Fowler of the acoustic duo Aztec Two-Step leads his tribute band Rex and the Rockabilly Kings Saturday night at the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston. The show focuses on the early years and includes many Elvis hits originally recorded at the famed Sun Studios in Memphis. Tickets start at $20 - details here. Prev Next Steve Gunn Wednesday A nice bill is on tap next Wednesday January 11 at the Columbus Theatre in Providence. Steve Gunn, guitarist in Kurt Vile’s backing band The Violators, will be joined by Sonic Youth co-founder Lee Ronaldo for a guitar summit of sorts. (Ronaldo was ranked #33 of all time by Rolling Stone, and #1 by writers at Spin.) Meg Baird opens this special show at 8PM – tickets here at $15. Prev Next Phantogram Thursday The electro dream pop duo Phantogram comes to Lupos next Thursday January 12. Their latest album Three debuted in the Billboard 200’s Top 10 last summer. Their audience is growing and they were just announced to play ther prestigious Coachella Festival in May. - Foreign Air opens at 9PM – tickets $25 in advance here. Prev

Happy New Year! As far as we can tell, this week we feature only artists that are new to “5 Live Music Musts.” From electro dream pop to folk to a tribute to the King, we’ve got your top picks for local music this weekend and beyond. Check GoLocalProv every Friday for some of the best in area music.