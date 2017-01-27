Welcome! Login | Register
 

RI Progressives Call Out Whitehouse’s “Hypocrisy” on Vote for Trump CIA Pick—RI Progressives Call Out Whitehouse's "Hypocrisy" on Vote…

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 27, 2017—Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s…

Former ProvPlan Finance Director Denno to Plead Guilty to Fraud—Former ProvPlan Finance Director Denno to Plead Guilty…

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan. 27, 2017—10 Great Things to do in RI This…

Fecteau: Trump’s Border Wall is a Red Herring—Fecteau: Trump’s Border Wall is a Red Herring

Friday Financial Five – January 27, 2017—Friday Financial Five – January 27, 2017

RI ACLU to Provide Protective Measures for Immigrants in Response to Trump’s Executive Order—RI ACLU to Provide Protective Measures for Immigrants…

Finneran: Three Speeches, A Few Thoughts—Finneran: Three Speeches, A Few Thoughts

“F—K Trump” Sign Back at AS220: Providence Charter School Pleads for Removal—"F--K Trump" Sign Back at AS220: Charter School…

Carnevale Still Serves on Prov. Retirement Board—Voted to Keep Pension of Fired Police Officer—Carnevale Still Serves on Providence Retirement Board --…

 
 

5 Live Music Musts - January 27, 2017

Friday, January 27, 2017

Ken Abrams, GoLocalProv Music Critic

 

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert Plays the Dunkin Donuts Center Thursday February 2

 “5 Live Music Musts” is our weekly column that features some of the best in area music. This week is heavy on country, but also includes a young “newgrass” band, a jazz-rock tribute act and a world renown guitarist from Niger. Click through our slide show below for all the details. 

 

Related Slideshow: 5 Live Music Musts - January 27, 2017

Prev Next

Bombino Friday

We’re looking forward to checking out Bombino tonight (Friday) at the Columbus Theatre. The internationally acclaimed guitarist/songwriter from Niger speaks the Tuareg language of Tamasheq. He’s a world class guitarist, in a genre sometimes referred to as “desert blues” and has been mentioned alongside greats like Jimmy Page, Carlos Santana and even Jimi Hendrix.  He played a powerful set at Newport Folk in 2013 and returns to the area Friday at 9PM. Details here. (Photo: Mads Maurstad)

Prev Next

Hey Nineteen Saturday

When you think tribute acts, you don’t usually think of bands covering influential 1970’s legends Steely Dan. But Hey Nineteen is a band of professionals who have taken up the weighty challenge of SD’s exceptional musicianship, modal jazz grooves and funky rhythms. In fact, the 11 piece “groove machine” known as Hey Nineteen has been recognized as the top SD band around. See for yourself Saturday night at 8:30 at the Ocean Mist in Matunuck.

Prev Next

Billy Gilman Saturday

Former child star and Westerly native Billy Gilman re-energized his career last year with a memorable run on NBC’s The Voice, where he the runner-up. The 28 year old singer, famous for his 2000 debut hit “One Voice,” is playing a hometown show at The Vets in Providence Saturday night. You can expect to hear some old favorites plus a few he did on The Voice. Tickets available here starting at $20.

Prev Next

Twisted Pine Saturday

Bristol’s Stone Church Coffeehouse presents monthly shows in the casual setting of the First Congregational Church on High Street in Bristol. Saturday night, check out Twisted Pine, a young “newgrass” band, anchored in bluegrass but full of youthful exuberance. Doors at 6:45, show begins at 7:30, tickets $15 here, students half-price and kids under 5 free. Check out all the details here. (Photo: Michael Spencer)

Prev Next

Miranda Lambert Thursday

Superstar Miranda Lambert headlines a show on Thursday February 2 at the Dunkin Donuts Center. Lambert arrives off Exit 21 on her "Highway Vagabond" tour, and on the heels of her Grammy nominated album The Weight of These Wings. Be sure to get there by 7PM for opening acts Aubrie Sellers and Old Dominion. This is the first in a slew of country shows coming to the Dunk – for full details and tickets, click here

 
 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!