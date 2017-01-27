5 Live Music Musts - January 27, 2017
Friday, January 27, 2017
Bombino Friday
We’re looking forward to checking out Bombino tonight (Friday) at the Columbus Theatre. The internationally acclaimed guitarist/songwriter from Niger speaks the Tuareg language of Tamasheq. He’s a world class guitarist, in a genre sometimes referred to as “desert blues” and has been mentioned alongside greats like Jimmy Page, Carlos Santana and even Jimi Hendrix. He played a powerful set at Newport Folk in 2013 and returns to the area Friday at 9PM. Details here. (Photo: Mads Maurstad)
Hey Nineteen Saturday
When you think tribute acts, you don’t usually think of bands covering influential 1970’s legends Steely Dan. But Hey Nineteen is a band of professionals who have taken up the weighty challenge of SD’s exceptional musicianship, modal jazz grooves and funky rhythms. In fact, the 11 piece “groove machine” known as Hey Nineteen has been recognized as the top SD band around. See for yourself Saturday night at 8:30 at the Ocean Mist in Matunuck.
Billy Gilman Saturday
Former child star and Westerly native Billy Gilman re-energized his career last year with a memorable run on NBC’s The Voice, where he the runner-up. The 28 year old singer, famous for his 2000 debut hit “One Voice,” is playing a hometown show at The Vets in Providence Saturday night. You can expect to hear some old favorites plus a few he did on The Voice. Tickets available here starting at $20.
Twisted Pine Saturday
Bristol’s Stone Church Coffeehouse presents monthly shows in the casual setting of the First Congregational Church on High Street in Bristol. Saturday night, check out Twisted Pine, a young “newgrass” band, anchored in bluegrass but full of youthful exuberance. Doors at 6:45, show begins at 7:30, tickets $15 here, students half-price and kids under 5 free. Check out all the details here. (Photo: Michael Spencer)
Miranda Lambert Thursday
Superstar Miranda Lambert headlines a show on Thursday February 2 at the Dunkin Donuts Center. Lambert arrives off Exit 21 on her "Highway Vagabond" tour, and on the heels of her Grammy nominated album The Weight of These Wings. Be sure to get there by 7PM for opening acts Aubrie Sellers and Old Dominion. This is the first in a slew of country shows coming to the Dunk – for full details and tickets, click here.
