Miranda Lambert Thursday

Superstar Miranda Lambert headlines a show on Thursday February 2 at the Dunkin Donuts Center. Lambert arrives off Exit 21 on her "Highway Vagabond" tour, and on the heels of her Grammy nominated album The Weight of These Wings. Be sure to get there by 7PM for opening acts Aubrie Sellers and Old Dominion. This is the first in a slew of country shows coming to the Dunk – for full details and tickets, click here.