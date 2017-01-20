Joan Shelley Wednesday

We were lucky to catch singer-songwriter Joan Shelley in November when she opened for Patty Griffin at the Columbus Theatre. Next Wednesday January 25, she returns to the Columbus as the headliner. Shelley is a rising talent in folk circles and also played the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. She’s releasing a new album this Spring. Providence based singer-songwriter Ian Fitzgerald, who seems to be everywhere lately, opens at 8PM.