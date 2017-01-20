Welcome! Login | Register
 

Biggest Winners and Losers in Raimondo’s FY 18 Budget Proposal—Biggest Winners and Losers in Raimondo’s FY 18…

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 20, 2017—Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s…

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan. 20, 2017—10 Great Things to do in RI This…

Trump Wishes Patriots Luck in AFC Championship on Night Before Inauguration—Trump Wishes Patriots Luck in AFC Championship on…

Former Rep. Palumbo Arrested for Embezzling from Campaign Account—Former Rep. Palumbo Arrested on Embezzling from Campaign…

Number of Employed in RI Falls in December—Number of Employed in RI Falls in December

Bond Names Phillips Project Manager of Providence Office—Bond Names Phillips Project Manager of Providence Office

Finneran: Income Inequality—Finneran: Income Inequality

Three Players Reach Double-Figures in Bryant’s 75-61 Loss to St. Francis—Three Players Reach Double-Figures in Bryant's 75-61 Loss…

Vincent, Akinfalorin, DeBlois to be Inducted into Providence MLK Hall of Fame—Vincent, Akinfalorin, DeBlois to be Inducted into Providence…

 
 

5 Live Music Musts - January 20, 2017

Friday, January 20, 2017

Ken Abrams, GoLocalProv Music Critic

 

The Grand Slambovians

The Grand Slambovians Play the Greenwich Odeum Saturday

It feels like an especially good weekend on the local music scene, especially for mid – January. Great shows abound including a band often described as Hillbilly Pink Floyd, a rising folk star, and a group of RI punk legends. The forecast looks great, so no excuses, get out there and check out “5 Live Music Musts.”

 

Related Slideshow: 5 Live Music Musts - January 20, 2017

Prev Next

Neutral Nation Saturday

A legendary RI punk band from the 1980’s and early 90’s reunites Saturday at the Parlour in Providence.  Neutral Nation won numerous accolades for their epic shows at the Living Room, Club Babyhead and various incarnations of Lupo’s. The boys get together tomorrow night for the first show on 2017. Held Hostage and the Frenzy of Tongs open at 9:30. Details here.

Prev Next

Brains and Bombers Friday

Earplugs are optional tonight at Firehouse 13 when Montreal-based rockers The Brains arrive in town. They bring a pleasing punk/metal/psychobilly mix as heard on their recent album Out in the Dark. Las Vegas’ own rockabilly heroes The Delta Bombers return to RI to open the show. Music begins at 8PM – tickets $12 here.

Prev Next

Slambovians Saturday

A good time is certain Saturday night in East Greenwich when the Grand Slambovians take the stage at the Greenwich Odeum. The band’s rootsy psych-folk approach has led to them being labelled the “Hillybilly Pink Floyd.” To really understand the Slambovians, you have to experience them live. Check them out at 8PM Saturday night – tickets start at $20 here. (Photo: Tom Moore)

Prev Next

Winter Folk Fest Saturday

A mini folk festival comes to the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston on Saturday featuring three leading artists. The “Winter Folk Fest” includes local singer-songwriters Chuck Williams and Mike Laureanno, along with Grammy winner Grant Malloy Smith. Smith is known for his stories of the American West and is expected to feature several from his forthcoming album “Dust Bowl – American Stories” coming in April. Show is at 8PM – details here. (Pictured: Grant Malloy Smith)

Prev Next

Joan Shelley Wednesday

We were lucky to catch singer-songwriter Joan Shelley in November when she opened for Patty Griffin at the Columbus Theatre. Next Wednesday January 25, she returns to the Columbus as the headliner. Shelley is a rising talent in folk circles and also played the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. She’s releasing a new album this Spring. Providence based singer-songwriter Ian Fitzgerald, who seems to be everywhere lately, opens at 8PM.

 
 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!