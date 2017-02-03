5 Live Music Musts - February 3, 2017
Friday, February 03, 2017
Rose Weaver Saturday
Rose Weaver is a gifted RI based actor and singer, who has played and toured with numerous jazz artists. In honor of Black History Month, she’ll be presenting “This Joint Is Jumpin,’” Saturday night at Chan’s in Woonsocket. The show features jump blues, ballads, swing, as well as stories and songs about jazz greats. Show is at 8PM - Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 at the door.
Jazz at AS220 Friday
“Is This Jazz” is a bi-monthly series of shows at AS220 and other locations around the state. Founder and producer Ben Shaw organizes bills featuring local and national talent. Tonight, it’s “Hanging With The Locals” on the 5th anniversary of the popular series. The session will be led by Four Agreements, featuring guitarist Clay Nordhill, keyboardist Tom White, bassist Sam Kurzontkowski and drummer Paul DiMartino. Music starts at 9PM – Details here.
John Allmark Monday
Big Band Jazz on Monday nights is an ongoing tradition for the John Allmark Orchestra. They played at Bovi’s in East Providence for many years and moved to The Met in Pawtucket about a year ago. This Monday, they’ll be joined by the North Smithfield High School Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Metro Narcisi. Show starts at 7:30 with the Allmark Orchestra taking the stage at 8:30. Tickets $10 here.
Arturo Sandoval Tuesday
Bryant University is hosting Cuban Jazz legend Arturo Sandoval next Tuesday February 7th. The dynamic trumpeter has won numerous awards including several Grammys and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. His life story was told in the movie For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story starring Andy Garcia. A few tickets remain for the 7PM show – details here.
Ella Tribute Sunday
The late Ella Fitzgerald was one of the top jazz vocalists of all time. In honor of her 100th birthday, and in celebration of Black History Month, URI Providence will be hosting a tribute concert starring Cheryl Albright and Friends Sunday February 5th. Albright is a great interpreter of Fitzgerald and well known RI singer and activist. The performance starts at 4PM and admission is Free. Click here for details.
