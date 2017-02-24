5 Live Music Musts - February 24, 2017
Friday, February 24, 2017
Rennie Harris Friday
The New Yorker called Rennie Harris “the most respected—and the most brilliant—hip-hop choreographer in America.” Friday’s Rennie Harris Puremovement performance at The Vets titled “Nuttin’ But A Word,” is described as a “vibrant suite of urban street dance and hip-hop music spanning the classics to the utterly new.” The show is presented by FirstWorks and tickets are still available starting at $18 here.
Mardi Gras Ball Saturday
Outside of New Orleans, the Mardi Gras Ball at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet is the premiere event this Mardi Gras season. The Ball is produced by Chuck Wentworth, who also runs the Rhythm and Roots Festival every Labor Day Weekend. This year, two bands from Louisiana will party all night with the best in Cajun and Zydeco. Roddie Romero and the Hub City All Stars, Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band. and The Hot Tamale Brass Band opens. Tickets available here.
Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a popular New Orleans street band that has gained worldwide fame for high energy performances. They’ve crossed genres repeatedly playing with everyone from David Bowie and Elvis Costello to the Dave Matthews Band and the Black Crowes. Tomorrow night, they bring the sounds of the season to the Greenwich Odeum. The “always on” Fat City opens at 8PM. Details here.
Neutrinos at Dusk
Another in a line of awesome local tuneage Saturday night at one of Providence’s top clubs for indie music, Dusk. Attleboro’s brat punks, Neutrinos, have an EP release party planned along with Atlantic Thrills, Cactus Attack and Harvey Garbage. Music starts after 9PM. $5 cover.
Buffey Sainte-Marie
Buffy Sainte-Marie is a 60’s icon known for her 1963 anti-war classic “Universal Soldier.” She was blacklisted for several years for her activism, but still managed to earn an Academy Award I 1983 for writing “Up Where We Belong” from the movie “An Officer and a Gentleman.” Recently, the 76-year-old Native Canadian won two top awards – the Polaris Prize and two Juno Awards for her 2015 release Power in the Blood. (She beat out Drake, the New Pornographers, Alvvays, and Ghostface Killah for the Polaris.) The Huntress and the Holder of Hands opens at 8PM. Details on the Columbus Theatre show here.