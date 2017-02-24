Buffey Sainte-Marie

Buffy Sainte-Marie is a 60’s icon known for her 1963 anti-war classic “Universal Soldier.” She was blacklisted for several years for her activism, but still managed to earn an Academy Award I 1983 for writing “Up Where We Belong” from the movie “An Officer and a Gentleman.” Recently, the 76-year-old Native Canadian won two top awards – the Polaris Prize and two Juno Awards for her 2015 release Power in the Blood. (She beat out Drake, the New Pornographers, Alvvays, and Ghostface Killah for the Polaris.) The Huntress and the Holder of Hands opens at 8PM. Details on the Columbus Theatre show here.