Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

5 Live Music Musts - February 24, 2017

Friday, February 24, 2017

Ken Abrams, GoLocalProv Music Critic

 

Buffy Sainte-Marie

Buffy Sainte-Marie Plays the Columbus Theatre Saturday Night

Can you hear the Zydeco? “5 Live Music Musts” is feeling the Mardi Gras madness this weekend. There’s a long tradition of the big party before the beginning of Lent, and outside of Louisiana, no place celebrates it bigger than the biggest little state in the union. This week, our slide show features a couple of Mardi Gras shows along with a couple of music legends visiting the Ocean State. As they say in New Orleans, Laissez les bons temps rouler! 

 

Related Slideshow: 5 Live Music Musts - February 24, 2017

Prev Next

Rennie Harris Friday

The New Yorker called Rennie Harris “the most respected—and the most brilliant—hip-hop choreographer in America.” Friday’s Rennie Harris Puremovement performance at The Vets titled “Nuttin’ But A Word,” is described as a “vibrant suite of urban street dance and hip-hop music spanning the classics to the utterly new.” The show is presented by FirstWorks and tickets are still available starting at $18 here.

Prev Next

Mardi Gras Ball Saturday

Outside of New Orleans, the Mardi Gras Ball at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet is the premiere event this Mardi Gras season. The Ball is produced by Chuck Wentworth, who also runs the Rhythm and Roots Festival every Labor Day Weekend. This year, two bands from Louisiana will party all night with the best in Cajun and Zydeco. Roddie Romero and the Hub City All Stars, Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band. and The Hot Tamale Brass Band opens. Tickets available here.

Prev Next

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a popular New Orleans street band that has gained worldwide fame for high energy performances. They’ve crossed genres repeatedly playing with everyone from David Bowie and Elvis Costello to the Dave Matthews Band and the Black Crowes. Tomorrow night, they bring the sounds of the season to the Greenwich Odeum. The “always on” Fat City opens at 8PM. Details here.

Prev Next

Neutrinos at Dusk

Another in a line of awesome local tuneage Saturday night at one of Providence’s top clubs for indie music, Dusk. Attleboro’s brat punks, Neutrinos, have an EP release party planned along with Atlantic Thrills, Cactus Attack and Harvey Garbage. Music starts after 9PM. $5 cover. 

Prev Next

Buffey Sainte-Marie

Buffy Sainte-Marie is a 60’s icon known for her 1963 anti-war classic “Universal Soldier.” She was blacklisted for several years for her activism, but still managed to earn an Academy Award I 1983 for writing “Up Where We Belong” from the movie “An Officer and a Gentleman.” Recently, the 76-year-old Native Canadian won two top awards – the Polaris Prize and two Juno Awards for her 2015 release Power in the Blood. (She beat out Drake, the New Pornographers, Alvvays, and Ghostface Killah for the Polaris.) The Huntress and the Holder of Hands opens at 8PM. Details on the Columbus Theatre show here.

 
 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!