5 Live Music Musts - February 17, 2017

Friday, February 17, 2017

Ken Abrams, GoLocalProv Music Critic

 

Rudy Cheeks

"Shake Your Booty for Rudy," is a benefit show for Rudy Cheeks Sunday

President’s Day means a long weekend for many, so with warmer weather expected, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy an extra night of local music. Some top local bands are playing around town, along with some nationally known acts. This week, "5 Live" highlights a special concert Sunday in honor of Rudy Cheeks, a long time champion of the Providence music and arts scene.

 

Support Rudy Cheeks

“Shake Booty for Rudy” is a benefit show Sunday in honor of Bruce McRae, aka Rudy Cheeks, a living legend on the local music scene. Cheeks is well known musician, writer and impresario, co-founder of Fabulous Motels and The Young Adults. His column “Philippe and Jorge” has helped keep politicians honest and his steadfast support for local music has enabled the careers of many, including the Talking Heads. The event is Sunday Feb. 19th at The Met beginning at 3PM. Artists scheduled to appear include The Young Adults, Mark Cutler & the Men of Great Courage, The Wild Turkey Band, Club Genius, and Mark & Sam Taber. Details here.

Arianna Grande Friday

Pop sensation Ariana Grande plays Mohegan Sun tonight on her “Dangerous Woman” tour. The award winning singer saw that album shot to #1 on the ITunes and Billboard charts last year, earning her the distinction of becoming the first artist to debut #1 on the chart with the lead single from her first three albums. Tickets are still available for the Friday night show starting at $59.95. Little Mix and Victoria Monet open. Details here.  

Larry Campbell Friday

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams are celebrated veterans of the music world. Campbell was lead guitarist on Bob Dylan’s “Neverending Tour” for eight years before taking on the role of musical director with Levon Helm and the Midnight Ramble Band. His wife Teresa has been performing with him on and off for years - they recently released their eponymous first album. Hear tunes from it and more tonight at the Narrows Center for the Arts. Show begins at 8PM – ticket information here.

Julie Byrne Friday

Singer-songwriter Julie Byrne has been a critical favorite since the release of her debut album, Rooms With Walls and Windows in 2014. Praised for her gifted songwriting, she arrives in Providence on the heels of her sophomore release Not Even Happiness. Check her out tonight at the Columbus Theatre at 9PM. Death Vessel opens. Tickets $12 at the door.

Rock at the Parlour

Three RI bands will be bringing major amounts of rock and roll to the Parlour in Providence Saturday night. Indie bands Barn Burning, Jet’s Can’t Land and The Low Cards are slated to play in the corner bar once known as The Penalty Box. It’s all good music starting around 9PM. $5 Cover.

(Photo: Jets Can't Land)

Station Fire Memorial

Monday February 20th is the 14th anniversary of the “Station Fire,” by far the worst disaster to strike Rhode Island. 100 people lost their lives at the Great White concert in the former West Warwick nightclub. Hundreds of others were injured and many are still in need of assistance. For ways to help, contact the Station Fire Memorial Fund here. The permanent memorial to the victims is under construction and expected to be dedicated later this year.

 
 

