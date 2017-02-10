5 Live Music Musts - February 10, 2017
Friday, February 10, 2017
Related Slideshow: 5 Live Music Musts - February 10, 2017
C.J. Chernier Friday
As we approach Mardi Gras, the Cajun/Zydeco scene is heating up. It starts tonight with accordionist CJ Chenier, son of the Grammy Award-winning "King of Zydeco", Clifton Chenier. He’s bringing his Red Hot Louisiana Band to Pawtucket Friday for a show at the German American Cultural Society of Rhode Island. It’s always a good time - $20 cover – details here.
Dan Blakeslee Saturday
Dan Blakeslee is road tested troubadour and a frequent performer in these parts. The acclaimed songwriter will be with his band the Calabash Club Saturday night at Nick-a-Nee’s. Providence rockers The Quahogs will open what we expect will be a fine night of music. As always, no cover. Music starts around 10PM.
American Babies Saturday
Philly's American Babies arrive tomorrow night for a show at one of Providence's newest nightspots, Alchemy. The band, led by guitarist and songwriter Tom Hamilton, released the critically acclaimed An Epic Battle Between Light and Dark in 2016. Consuelo's Revenge opens around 8PM. Details here.
DD Bastos Friday
DD Bastos and the Sons of Providence bring their bluesy rock sounds to the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston tonight. The band features well known RI musician Bastos on vocals, along with Chris Vachon, Marty Ballou, Larr Anderson, and Dickie Reed. Lil' Shakey and the Tremors open at 8PM - details here.
Baile an Salsa Sunday
Now that football is over, check out Baile An Salsa Sunday night at The Met. The Ireland-based band describes their sound as a place “where Irish melodies meet Latin rhythms." A listen online suggests they do just that. Check out this multi-cultural band - show starts at 7PM – Tickets $10. (Pictured: Andres Martorell)