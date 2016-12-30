5 Live Music Musts - December 30, 2016
Friday, December 30, 2016
Gogol Bordello Friday
Gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello does it like nobody else. They are simply one of the best live bands on the planet and they’ll be ripping up the joint tonight with their "Da Da Western" themed show at Lupo’s. Low Cut Connie, (one of the best named bands ever), opens at 9PM – tickets still available starting at $35 here.
Julie Rhodes Saturday
It was a special year for Julie Rhodes, the Boston based blues-rock singer who released her debut album in March. She’s become a Little Rhody favorite and just won the Boston Music Award for "Best New Artist." Rhodes headlines the bill New Years Eve at the Columbus Theatre supported by three other PVD regulars - Arc Iris, She Keeps Bees, and Last Good Tooth. Indie fans can’t do much better on New Years Eve. Details here.
Duke Robillard Saturday
Behind the mighty guitar of its leader, the Duke Robillard Band welcomes in the new year Saturday night in grand blues fashion at the Knickerbocker Music Center (formerly the Knickerbocker Café) in Westerly. Rock and swing and dance away 2016 with RI Music Hall of Famer Robillard and his band. Show begins at 8:30 – tickets $20 here.
Neil and Vipers Saturday
Longtime area favorites Neil and the Vipers are playing New Year's Eve at the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston. Over 30 years together, the band has shared the stage with B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Bonnie Raitt among others. Their New Years Eve blast should be a lot of fun. Music starts around 8PM - Tickets are $40.00 – details here.
Bulimundo Sunday
The islands of Cape Verde are known for many special things including Funana, a two-beat dance rhythm centered around the accordion. Bulimundo are an internationally known Funana group going back to the 1980’s and they’ll start the new year off right Sunday night at Lupo’s. Monday is a holiday for most, so check out a little “world beat.” Music starts at 9PM, tickets $40.
