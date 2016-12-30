Julie Rhodes Saturday

It was a special year for Julie Rhodes, the Boston based blues-rock singer who released her debut album in March. She’s become a Little Rhody favorite and just won the Boston Music Award for "Best New Artist." Rhodes headlines the bill New Years Eve at the Columbus Theatre supported by three other PVD regulars - Arc Iris, She Keeps Bees, and Last Good Tooth. Indie fans can’t do much better on New Years Eve. Details here.