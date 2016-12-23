Judy Collins Friday

Folk legend Judy Collins appears tonight at the Park Theatre in Cranston. “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes” has won numerous awards and honors, and, at age 76, is still making new music. Her latest, Silver Skies Blue, with Ari Hest, was just nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award. The evening promises to be extra special with the Cranston East High School Choir opening the show with some holiday music and then accompanying Collins for several songs. Music begins promptly at 8PM – tickets begin at $35 here.