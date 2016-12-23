Welcome! Login | Register
 

5 Live Music Musts - December 23, 2016

Friday, December 23, 2016

Ken Abrams, GoLocalProv Music Critic

 

Jonathan Edwards

"Sunshine" singer Jonathan Edwards Plays the Purple Cat Winery Thursday, December 29.

Every Friday, we seek out some of the best shows on the local concert scene. I strive to include a diverse array of bands and musical genres. This week, in addition to some top notch music, I offer a sincere thank you to all our readers for checking out “5 Live” in 2016. If you’re a local artist and would like future shows listed, please e-mail [email protected]. Check back next week for our New Years Eve edition of “5 Live Music Musts.”

 

Judy Collins Friday

Folk legend Judy Collins appears tonight at the Park Theatre in Cranston. “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes” has won numerous awards and honors, and, at age 76, is still making new music. Her latest, Silver Skies Blue, with Ari Hest, was just nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award. The evening promises to be extra special with the Cranston East High School Choir opening the show with some holiday music and then accompanying Collins for several songs. Music begins promptly at 8PM – tickets begin at $35 here.

Kataleya at Fete Friday

Kizomba is a popular form of dance music that originated in Angola in the late 1970’s. It's a modern take on traditional African sounds and tonight, Fete in Providence welcomes Kataleya, known as “the princess of Kizomba.” The show is shaping up to be the dance party of the holiday weekend. Openers DJ Gato & DJ Cisco Music start around 9:30, tickets available here starting at $30.

Siner and Gates Friday

A couple of young singer-songwriters play AS220 in Providence tonight. Check out 2016 Rhode Show finalist Pete Siner along with fellow guitarist Johnny Gates starting around 8PM tonight. Siner has a fresh modern sound which has been compared to The Lumineers. $5 cover with all proceeds donated to St. Judes Children's Hospital. 

The White Panda Tuesday

EDM trailblazers The White Panda comes to Lupo’s for a special show next Tuesday December 27. Known as the “mash up twins,” their brand of throwback meets modern EDM has yielded over 25 million YouTube views. Music starts at 9PM with opener Lauv. Tickets are $20 in advance $25 at the door.

Jonathan Edwards Thursday

"Sunshine” is in the forecast next Thursday December 29 when Jonathan Edwards plays the Purple Cat Vineyard in Chepachet. The veteran singer-songwriter, best known for his hit “Sunshine, (Go Away Today)” recently released a new album, Tomorrow’s Child and has undergone a career resurgence in recent years. Sixteen albums and 45+ years in, he’s a road troubadour not to be missed. Tickets are $35 for the 7PM show. RI singer-songwriter Ian Fitzgerald opens.

 
 

