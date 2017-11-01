slides: 40 Years of Punk Rock to be Celebrated at Prov’s Emporium of Popular Culture
Wednesday, November 01, 2017
The Emporium of Popular Culture in Providence is celebrating 40 years of Punk Rock with an exhibit called “Out of Control” The Spirit of 77.
The exhibit features photos by GoLocal photographer Richard McCaffrey, as well as, f-stop Fitzgerald with Serigraphs by Pete Cardoso of Ghost Town Studio.
The exhibit runs from December 9, 2017, to January 26, 2018, with an opening reception on December 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Photographers
McCaffrey moved to the San Francisco Bay area in 1973. During the 1970’s & 80’s he freelanced for magazines such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Guitar Player and many other publications. He was Chief Photographer for BAM, The California Music Magazine, from 1975-86 and also worked with Concert Promoters, bands, and record companies. He co-published his first book “X-capees” a San Francisco Punk Rock Documentary with f-stop Fitzgerald and Ray Santos in 1980.
He returned to Rhode Island in 1991 where he became the staff photographer for The Providence Phoenix until 2014, he is now a contributor to Motif Magazine and GoLocalProv.
He has co-authored two photographic books on the music industry and several on other subjects. Richard is represented by Getty Images and his photographs appear in numerous local, national and international books, publications and on Albums/CD’s.
f-stop Fitzgerald (aka: Richard Minissali) 1949-2014 is from Syracuse, NY and a graduate of Geneseo College. He was a best-selling Author, Editor and Photographer, Starting his career in 1974 photographing Artists and Musicians in San Francisco, CA. He co-published his first book “X-capees” a San Francisco Punk Rock Documentary with McCaffrey and Ray Santos in 1980.
Shortly after he edited several books on musicians and artists for Last Gasp Publishing in San Francisco, He has exhibited photography internationally and throughout the U.S. his work has appeared in over 100 periodicals, including Rolling Stone, Spin, US, The Village Voice and many others. He has co-authored books with Ken Follett, “Pillars of the Almighty”, Larry Bond, “The Mighty Fallen” and His book with Stephen King “Nightmares in the Sky” a national bestseller, sold over 180,00 copies.
Peter Cardoso is an artist/designer focusing on graphic and industrial design services and screen printed posters. He works in the craft of screen printing by hand and designing in various areas of the music sport and entertainment industries.
His work can be seen in places around the world such as art galleries, music venues and in the permanent collection of the RISD Museum of Art, The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and recently was featured in the Chronicle Books publication “The Art of Modern Rock: The Poster Explosion and Quirk Books Gig-Posters Vol.2”.
Pete lives in and operates Ghost-Town Studio in the city of Pawtucket.
Out of Control Exhibit at the Emporium for Pop Culture
