slides: 25 Ways to Keep From Going Insane This Winter in New England
Saturday, January 28, 2017
It's cold out, it gets dark early and there is as good a chance of a snow or rain storm as there is of the sun coming out on any given day.
Days like this can drive someone insane.
To help avoid insanity and show that there is no need to hibernate, GoLocalProv.com has put together this slideshow of 25 ways to keep from going insane this winter in New England.
The list includes adventures like indoor rock climbing, sleigh rides, and trampoline parks as well as basic activities like trying new hobbies, games or recipes among others.
Either way, winter is here to stay and if you want to get the most out of it, check out these 25 ways to keep from going insane this winter in New England!
See How to Keep From Going Insane This Winter in the Slideshow Below
Getaway to the Castle Hill Inn
Newport, RI
Valentine's day is coming up. Take a loved one on a romantic getaway to Castle Hill Inn, located in Newport, RI. The Castle Hill Inn is a great place to spend a night or a couple of nights. Forbes ranked it as the most romantic retreat in New England in 2015. While there, be sure to visit the Retreat at Castle Hill Spa for treatments that include facials, therapeutic massages, acupressure massages and pre or post treatment saltwater soaks.
The spa was recently made a permanent fixture at the Inn.
Photo courtesy of Castle Hill Inn facebook
Get Out of the Cold and Into the Water at CoCo Key Boston
Danvers, Massachusetts
Forget the cold weather by getting into the water at CoCo Key's 65,000 sq. ft. indoor water park in Danvers, Massachusetts.
The park includes multiple water slides, tube rides, pools and so much more to take your mind off of winter, at least for a little while.
For those who might need a break from the water, there is an arcade with games for all ages.
RI, MA or NH
Do you need a new challenge this winter? Try one of New England's indoor rock climbing gyms. Whether you choose Rock Spot Climbing in Rhode Island, Carabiner's in Massachusetts, or Vertical Dreams in New Hampshire, rock climbing is a fun and challenging way to get some exercise without running on treadmills.
Photo courtesy of Rock Spot Climbing
RI, MA, Ct.
With dodgeball, basketball, foam pits and more, indoor trampoline parks have something to offer people of all ages. Whether you want to bring a group of children for the day, or sign up a group of adults for some "xtreme" dodgeball, trampoline parks can be a great change of pace and a fun way to try something new.
Launch and Skyzone have parks in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.
Mount Washington, Bretton Woods New Hampshire
You won't have time to think about winter while soaring down Mount Washington on a series of tree-top zip lines! The Canopy Tour is lead by one of Bretton Woods Adventure Guides as they describe the native fauna and flora. You'll descend over 1000 feet of elevation on this 3-hour tour. Each tour guide can take a group of up to 8, so grab some friends and zip down the mountain!
Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Forget about winter by painting a picture of a tropical sunset at Paint and Vino, Rhode Island's first paint and wine studio. Bring children for family paint events and parties, or leave them at home to enjoy complimentary "adult beverages" as you paint.
Perfect for date night, girls night out or a fun Friday night, Paint and Vino's classes run for 2 1/2 to 3 hours and a spot must be reserved.
Photo: Yelp Inc./Flickr
Chepachet, RI
Enjoy the snow and scenery with a horse-drawn sleigh ride from Chepachet Farms and Sugar House in Chepachet, RI. A team of horses pulls an eight-person sleigh along wooded trails for a 35-40 minute ride. Afterwards, riders are welcome to enjoy hot cocoa by a woodburning stove in the farmhouse.
Photo: Andrew McFarlane/Flickr
Butterfly Garden at Boston Museum of Science
Boston, MA
The Museum of Science's Butterfly Garden Exhibit offers a look at the life of free-flying butterflies from across New England and the globe. The warm conservatory serves as a home and tropical oasis for the butterflies, a place to learn about the stages of a butterfly's life, and a warm place to get out of the cold.
Dog Sled Tours at New England Dog Sledding
Mason Township, Maine
Embrace the call of the wind and go up to New England Dog Sledding for dog sled tours. Tours are pulled by trained and "friendly" Alaskan Husky sled dogs and are offered throughout the Bethel, Maine, and North Conway, New Hampshire areas.
If that is not enough, you can also enjoy skijoring, which is nordic skiing pulled by a dog. Participants can bring their own skis or rent them.
PHOTO: NPS/ JACOB W. FRANK/ Flickr
Boston, MA
Home to over 80 penguins, the New England Aquarium put a new twist on their existing penguin exhibit. "Penguinology" is meant to teach aquarium goers more about the waddling birds through information packets and decoder stations. Be sure to check out te new 3D exhibits as well as the other animals all over the aquarium.
Curling at Ocean State Curling Club
Cranston RI
You watch curling in the Olympics every year and you love it. So try it this winter.
The Ocean State Curling Club has your curling fix. Hosting events and tournaments or "bonspiels" at the Veteran’s Memorial Ice Rink in Cranston, RI, the Ocean State Curling Club is a "social club for anyone interested in recreational curling." The club also offers lessons for those who want to learn the sport.
Photo: dave/Flickr
Casinos
Connecticut, Rhode Island
Just because it’s freezing outside, it doesn't mean you shouldn't try to run hot at the Casinos. Mohegan Sun, Twin River, and Foxwoods Casino are great places to spend the day or night, whether your game is Texas Hold 'Em poker or just video poker. If you run out of money to bet with, you can enjoy numerous entertainment events from musical performers to stand up comedians.
Get the House Organized
While it is not the most fun thing in the world, it surely needs to be done. Winter presents a great opportunity to get the house organized. It's not the most fun thing in the world of course, but it will pay off and at the end of it, you will be glad you did it.
Give to the Community
A great way to stay sane this winter is to interact with the community by giving back to those in need. Doing so will make you feel great about yourself and make the person or people you are helping out feel even better.
Items like food, clothes, and blankets are just some of the things that are needed most this time of year.
Take a Nature Walk at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
Holderness, New Hampshire
It may be cold outside, but it is still a good idea to go out and get some fresh air.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness, NH offers a wide arrange of guided tours of live animal trails. A staff naturalist leads and teaches groups how certain animals are adapted to the winter climate in New Hampshire. The guided tours are run on weekends and can be a great way to experience and learn more about nature in New England.
Celebrate at the Newport Winter Festival
Newport, RI
It is never a bad time for a celebration.
The 2017 Newport Winter Festival is set to be held from February 17-26 and will feature live music, food, games and so much more over a span of nine days.
Work Out
With the warmth of summer as your motivation, use the unpleasant weather to get that body in shape for the beach.
If working out in your house just does not do it for you, head to Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, or if your not up for going out, there are plenty of things you can do in the comfort of your own home.
For more on fitness, check out Fit For Life.
Ice Fishing
Across New England
If your favorite warm weather activity is fishing, you can still do it in the winter. Just put an extra jacket on and go ice fishing.
Maybe you will go home with a big catch.
Be safe, it takes 4-6 inches of ice to support a person and 8-10 inches to support a vehicle.
Photo courtesy of Dushan Hanuska/flickr
Start a New Hobby
It gets boring doing the same old things over and over. The cold weather is a perfect time to try something new.
Maybe it's collecting something or scrapbooking, whatever it is, be sure to make it something fun and something you can be passionate about doing for more than just a couple of hours.
If you need some ideas, click here.
Binge Watch Netflix
Shows are starting back up soon and when they do start, you don't want to be behind.
There are also new shows airing exclusively on Netflix that are great for binge watching like "A Series of Unfortunate Events," "Luke Cage," and others.
Be sure to have a bag of popcorn and a warm beverage by your side. Maybe even invite friends over for a binge watching party.
Try a New Baking Recipe
Always wanted to try that new recipe? Is it something totally different than anything you have baked before?
Now is as good a time as any to try it.
Plus you will stay extra warm standing over the stove.
If your searching for a new recipe, click here for ideas.
The Providence Children's Museum
Never a bad option to pass the time on a frigid day.
The museum is warm, fun and educational all at the same time.
Go Sking or Snowboarding at Wachusett Mountain
Not everyone hates the frigid cold weather and if you are one of those people who love it, this is probably prime sking or snowboarding conditions at Wachusett Mountain
