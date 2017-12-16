20 Ways to Get Into the Holiday Spirit in RI
Saturday, December 16, 2017
Wait, you're having trouble getting into the season? into the holiday spirit?
To help you out, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of 20 ways to get into the holiday spirit, ranging visiting Santa, seeing shows, singing and much more.
If you are already in the spirit, then this list will serve as 20 fun activities and ideas for the holiday season.
See the 20 Ways to Get into the Holiday Spirit Slideshow Below.
Visit Santa on a Boat at Providence River Boat Company
Enjoy a 30-minute cruise along the Providence waterways with Santa.
Santa will be listening to your Christmas wishes as we cruise throughout Waterplace Park, Riverwalk & the Providence River.
These rides will depart from the gondola docks at 1 Citizens Plaza in downtown Providence.
Boat rides go from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
See a Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep
A Christmas Carol is arguably the most famous Christmas play there is and Trinity Rep puts on a great performance year in and year out.
Get into the holiday spirit by seeing this classic play.
Don't make us send the three ghosts to your home.
Watch Holiday Classics Like Elf at Jane Pickens Theater
The Jane Pickens Theater will be showing the movie Elf starring Will Ferrell as part of their Cinema for a Cause event.
This annual event will benefit the MLK Community Center- which now in their 94th year of operation counts among their many missions and programs hunger services for local families in need of assistance, especially around the holidays.
The show takes place at 1 p.m.
Check Out the Best Christmas Displays in Rhode Island
Get inspired to put up your own Christmas lights by driving around the state and admiring some of the coolest light displays there is.
For example, the Picozzi Family Christmas display in Warwick is simply a must see every year.
The display is ranked among the best in Rhode Island and New England.
Be sure to check out other displays across the state as well, then don't forget to do your own.
Visit Borrelli's Christmas Tree Farm
The Christmas season can't begin without a Christmas tree and Borrelli's has just the trees for you.
Start your Christmas tree shopping now and get into the holiday spirit.
PHOTO: Flickr
Shop Local at Luca & Danni
Stay away from those big national chains and shop local with Cranston-based Luca + Danni.
"We are proud to carry on a deeply rooted family tradition and to handcraft jewelry that is uncompromised in its construction. We are Born In The USA and we wouldn’t have it any other way," says the team at Luca + Danni.
Shop local this holiday season.
Give to Those in Need
From giving trees at churches to the Confetti Foundation as well as many other great organizations, there are plenty of families in the community that could use your help to put a present or two under the tree for a child who might not otherwise get one.
See 50 Ways to Give This Holiday Season Here
Festival Ballet Providence's The Nutcracker at PPAC
The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition that must be seen.
Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a magical journey complete with beautiful sets, elegant choreography, and world-class dancers bringing this holiday tradition to life.
Friday's showtime is at 8 p.m.
West Side Caroling at Loie Fuller's
Meet up at Loie Fuller's restaurant from 5-6 p.m. for snacks & socializing and head out at 6 p.m. sharp to bring holiday cheer to the neighborhood.
Ending at 8 p.m. with milk, warm drink & cookies at Sin bakery and cafe just a block from our starting point.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: cindybrown33/Flickr
Decorate Christmas Cookies at the Grace Vanderbilt
Join Grace Vanderbilt's pastry chef to decorate fresh, traditional Christmas cookies to take home and share with your friends and family.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: Troy Tolley/Flickr
Dickens Christmas Dinner Train at Portsmouth Junction Station
This interactive retelling of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” by the Marley Bridges Theatre Company is an evening of music, laughter, food, and spirits which is certain to cure even the worst “Scrooge.”
Your ticket includes the performance, train ride, meal, tax, and gratuity. Entrees include sliced beef tenderloin, holiday ham dinner, and turkey dinner.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Drink Holiday Beers From Around the World at Norey's
Holiday Beers From Around the World Tap Takeover at Norey's
Norey's will feature holiday beers from all over the world as part of their tap takeover.
Taps stay up until they are gone, which according to Norey's is generally about two weeks.
Don't miss out.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 12 p.m.
4th Annual Christmas Treasures Show at Trinity Church
Along with the opportunity to shop with such wonderful Artisans, there is a bake table as well.
The Artisans give back every year by trying their hand in the kitchen, which results in the most delicious treats.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Give Money to Salvation Army
Throw some money in the Salvation Army kettle. Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings. The person who stands outside ringing the bell is often there for long hours.
Even if it's just some change, smile at them and wish them a happy holiday.
PHOTO: j_lai/ Flickr
