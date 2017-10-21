slides: 25 Ways to Get Into the Halloween Spirit in New England
Saturday, October 21, 2017
Halloween night is right around the corner and it is time to get right into the spirit of things.
There are many ways to get into the Halloween spirit, decorating your house, and visiting a haunted house are just to name a few.
For those that need extra help getting into the Halloween spirit, or are just looking for something new to try, GoLocalProv has provided a list of ways to get into the Halloween spirit
See the 25 Ways to Get Into the Halloween Spirit in New England Slideshow Below
Happy Halloween!
Visit Scary Acres Rhode Island
Cranston, RI
Scary Acres is part wagon ride and part corn maze, both of which are very haunted.
RIHaunts voted Scary Acres the "scariest haunt in Rhode Island."
Scary Acres is open from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Bite into a Candy Apple
Across New England
Nothing sweeter than taking a big bite in a candy apple at this time of year.
If you really want some Halloween fun, make your own candy apple and put whatever kind of chocolate and treats you want on it.
Pay a Visit to the Factory of Terror
Worcester, Ma
Check out five attractions at the super spooky Factory of Terror! Clown College, Zella's Hideaway, Zombie Alley, 3D Nightmare and the 13th Haunt all in one place.
Enter at your own risk!
This indoor haunted house offers a frightening and spooky experience with realistic, detailed rooms featuring cutting-edge special effects and horror creatures at every turn!
Stowe, Vermont
Emily’s Bridge is Vermont’s only haunted covered bridge, home to Emily.
Emily is a mad poltergeist and the most famous spirit in Vermont, who reportedly gets angrier and angrier every year.
“This is no commercial Halloween tour, folks – it’s the real deal! Locals will tell you to be careful when crossing the bridge, and many will flat out refuse to go near it after dark,” wrote Vtlizing.com.
Do you dare cross the bridge?
PHOTO: Happyvermont.com
Watch a Horror Movie Based in New England Like "What Lies Beneath"
Across New England
Released in 2000, What Lies Beneath is based around a family that lives in a house on a lake in Vermont and features murder, infidelity, as well as supernatural occurrences that will have you ready for Halloween.
The movie stars Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Take a Ghost Tour Around Providence
Providence, RI
The Providence Ghost Walk is Providence’s original, longest-running ghosts and graveyards tour!
Take a stroll through the haunted history of Providence and see just how many ghosts haunt the city.
Carve a Pumpkin
Across New England
Nothing says fall like pumpkins, and nothing says Halloween like carving one up into a cool design.
The great thing about pumpkin carving is that it is just as much fun for adults as it is for kids, making it a great family event.
What design will you carve?
For some great pumpkin carving tips, click here.
PHOTO: Amber Strocel/flickr
Visit The Spooky Town Halloween Superstore
Warwick, RI
Sometimes costume shopping is more fun than wearing the actual costume on Halloween night.
Walking into a Halloween store immediately puts you in the spirit of things, there are just so many possibilities.
Not to mention all the accessories that you can find there as well.
Happy shopping!
12h Annual Dog Costume Contest at Klem's Field
Worcester, MA
Hey Animals can get into the Halloween spirit with you.
Head to Klem's for the 11th annual dog costume contest that is taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 28.
There will giveaways, treats, toys and much more.
Cook up Some Halloween Treats - See Cool Recipes HERE
Anywhere in New England
Obviously, the food of choice for Halloween is candy, and lots of it, but there are other things that you can cook up.
Like chocolate eyeballs for example.
Other treats you could cook up for the family or guests include spooky fingers and Rice Krispy treat brains.
PHOTO: Mike Chaput/flickr
Cranston, RI
The Haunted Labyrinth is New England's longest running haunted house, celebrating its 31st year.
Production on the Labyrinth begins in February with the design process and that lasts until July. The building of the Labyrinth goes from July and lasts right up until the opening weekend.
Portsmouth, NH
The Portsmouth Halloween parade is set for October 31 starting at 7 p.m.
Those attending are encouraged to wear their costumes and join in the Halloween festivities.
Providence, RI
The 5K held on October 29 encourages Halloween spirit by asking runners to dress in their Halloween attire, and go on the three-mile run that stretches through the RIPTA bus tunnel.
Beware of the zombies that lurk in the shadows!
The races start at 11 a.m.
North Conway, New Hampshire
The approximate 50-minute haunt features over 15,000 square feet of indoor space through a series of dark rooms, scary mazes and unknown places, plus an outdoor element which leads the unsuspecting through the dark woods with all of the scares and screams you’ve come to expect.
Will you be able to make it out of the Ghoullog unharmed?
Anywhere in New England
Stephen King novels are always good for a scare, maybe even a nightmare or two.
Not to mention King is from New England, Maine to be exact, so even more of a reason to pick up one of his books.
Learn the Haunted Folklore of the Rose Island Lighthouse
Newport, RI
Those attending will leave for the lighthouse from Bannister's Wharf aboard the Rum Runner II.
Upon arrival at the lighthouse, participants will be told of the Haunted Folklore of Rose Island and Newport.
Tours run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Donate an Old Costume
Across New England and the country
Have an old costume that you do not use anymore? Maybe even old kids costumes? Donate them.
Getting into the Halloween spirit while giving to those in need of some Halloween spirit, what could be better?
Savers Thrift Store and Wicked Good Organizing - Recycle and Repurpose in Worcester are accepting donations.
On a national level, Ween Dream in New Orleans is accepting costume donations from anywhere in the country.
Freak Show Party at ProvidenceG
Providence, RI
The Providence G is hosting their Heaven and Hell Halloween Party on Saturday, October 28 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Party will include costumes, cocktails, cash two DJs and a chance to win $500 in cash if your costume is the best.
Grafton, MA
Get into the spirit of things by having a good scream at the Haunted Woods Hayride.
If you dare to jump aboard, hayrides begin at 6:30 p.m. in the woods behind the Grafton Lions Club.
PHOTO: Haunted Woods Facebook
Farmington, CT
How about playing the great game of golf and taking part in Halloween festivities at the exact same time?
Farmington Miniature Golf will host their 10th annual Haunted Miniature golf event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.
Who knows what will appear while you try to focus in on your shot.
Salem, MA
Nothing says Halloween like witches.
Thre is no better place to learn about witches and the infamous Salem Witch Trials than the Salem Witch Museum.
You will be fascinated.
Waterbury Ct.
Nightmare on Wolcott Street is an indoor haunted attraction that features 55 rooms of pure terror courtesy of chainsaws, live characters, creepy sounds and much more.
Nightmare on Wolcott Street is open from 6-12 p.m. with the last ticket being sold at 11 p.m.
Can you get through all 55 rooms?
Newport, RI
If the Providence Ghost Tour isn't enough, be sure to check out the Newport Ghost Tour.
Take an old town ghost walk down historic Newport's "shadowy lanes" and discover the ghosts, ghouls, and legends of the haunted city by the sea.
Who haunts George Washington's Revolutionary War headquarters? Was Lizzie Borden acting on her own accord... or just following in her family footsteps?
