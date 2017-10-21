Welcome! Login | Register

slides: 25 Ways to Get Into the Halloween Spirit in New England

Saturday, October 21, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

PHOTO: NAVFAC/flickr

The spookiest time of the year is here. 

Halloween night is right around the corner and it is time to get right into the spirit of things. 

There are many ways to get into the Halloween spirit, decorating your house, and visiting a haunted house are just to name a few. 

For those that need extra help getting into the Halloween spirit, or are just looking for something new to try, GoLocalProv has provided a list of ways to get into the Halloween spirit 

See the 25 Ways to Get Into the Halloween Spirit in New England Slideshow Below

Happy Halloween!

 

Related Slideshow: 25 Ways to Get Into the Halloween Spirit in New England - 2017

Visit Scary Acres Rhode Island

Cranston, RI

Scary Acres is part wagon ride and part corn maze, both of which are very haunted. 

RIHaunts voted Scary Acres the "scariest haunt in Rhode Island."

Scary Acres is open from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 

Bite into a Candy Apple 

Across New England

Nothing sweeter than taking a big bite in a candy apple at this time of year. 

If you really want some Halloween fun, make your own candy apple and put whatever kind of chocolate and treats you want on it. 

Pay a Visit to the Factory of Terror 

Worcester, Ma

Check out five attractions at the super spooky Factory of Terror! Clown College, Zella's Hideaway, Zombie Alley, 3D Nightmare and the 13th Haunt all in one place.

Enter at your own risk!

This indoor haunted house offers a frightening and spooky experience with realistic, detailed rooms featuring cutting-edge special effects and horror creatures at every turn!

Haunt Your House

Across New England 

When it comes to house decorations, Halloween is right up there with Christmas. 

Get into the Halloween spirit by going all out this year and making your house a spooky place to visit for trick-or-treaters. 

Cross Emily's Bridge 

Stowe, Vermont

Emily’s Bridge is Vermont’s only haunted covered bridge, home to Emily. 

Emily is a mad poltergeist and the most famous spirit in Vermont, who reportedly gets angrier and angrier every year. 

“This is no commercial Halloween tour, folks – it’s the real deal! Locals will tell you to be careful when crossing the bridge, and many will flat out refuse to go near it after dark,” wrote Vtlizing.com. 

Do you dare cross the bridge? 

 

PHOTO: Happyvermont.com 

Watch a Horror Movie Based in New England Like "What Lies Beneath"

Across New England

Released in 2000, What Lies Beneath is based around a family that lives in a house on a lake in Vermont and features murder, infidelity, as well as supernatural occurrences that will have you ready for Halloween. 

The movie stars Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer. 

Take a Ghost Tour Around Providence 

Providence, RI

The Providence Ghost Walk is Providence’s original, longest-running ghosts and graveyards tour!

Take a stroll through the haunted history of Providence and see just how many ghosts haunt the city. 

Carve a Pumpkin 

Across New England 

Nothing says fall like pumpkins, and nothing says Halloween like carving one up into a cool design. 

The great thing about pumpkin carving is that it is just as much fun for adults as it is for kids, making it a great family event. 

What design will you carve? 

For some great pumpkin carving tips, click here. 

PHOTO: Amber Strocel/flickr

Visit The Spooky Town Halloween Superstore

Warwick, RI 

Sometimes costume shopping is more fun than wearing the actual costume on Halloween night. 

Walking into a Halloween store immediately puts you in the spirit of things, there are just so many possibilities. 

Not to mention all the accessories that you can find there as well. 

Happy shopping! 

12h Annual Dog Costume Contest at Klem's Field

Worcester, MA

Hey Animals can get into the Halloween spirit with you. 

Head to Klem's for the 11th annual dog costume contest that is taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 28. 

There will giveaways, treats, toys and much more. 

Cook up Some Halloween Treats - See Cool Recipes HERE

Anywhere in New England 

Obviously, the food of choice for Halloween is candy, and lots of it, but there are other things that you can cook up. 

Like chocolate eyeballs for example. 

Other treats you could cook up for the family or guests include spooky fingers and Rice Krispy treat brains. 

 

PHOTO: Mike Chaput/flickr

Haunted Labyrinth

Cranston, RI

The Haunted Labyrinth is New England's longest running haunted house, celebrating its 31st year. 

Production on the Labyrinth begins in February with the design process and that lasts until July. The building of the Labyrinth goes from July and lasts right up until the opening weekend. 

Portsmouth Halloween Parade 

Portsmouth, NH 

The Portsmouth Halloween parade is set for October 31 starting at 7 p.m. 

Those attending are encouraged to wear their costumes and join in the Halloween festivities. 

Providence Monster Dash 5K

Providence, RI

The 5K held on October 29 encourages Halloween spirit by asking runners to dress in their Halloween attire, and go on the three-mile run that stretches through the RIPTA bus tunnel. 

Beware of the zombies that lurk in the shadows!

The races start at 11 a.m. 

Host or Attend a Halloween House Party 

Anywhere in New England

Reach out to friends or family members and see who is throwing a party, and who is interested in a party. 

Depending on results, load up on food, drinks, games, costumes and throw a party yourself with all of your friends. 

Visit The Ghoullog 

North Conway, New Hampshire

The approximate 50-minute haunt features over 15,000 square feet of indoor space through a series of dark rooms, scary mazes and unknown places, plus an outdoor element which leads the unsuspecting through the dark woods with all of the scares and screams you’ve come to expect.

Will you be able to make it out of the Ghoullog unharmed?

Read a Stephen King Novel 

Anywhere in New England

Stephen King novels are always good for a scare, maybe even a nightmare or two. 

Not to mention King is from New England, Maine to be exact, so even more of a reason to pick up one of his books. 

Learn the Haunted Folklore of the Rose Island Lighthouse 

Newport, RI

Those attending will leave for the lighthouse from Bannister's Wharf aboard the Rum Runner II. 

Upon arrival at the lighthouse, participants will be told of the Haunted Folklore of Rose Island and Newport. 

Tours run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Donate an Old Costume 

Across New England and the country

Have an old costume that you do not use anymore? Maybe even old kids costumes? Donate them. 

Getting into the Halloween spirit while giving to those in need of some Halloween spirit, what could be better? 

Savers Thrift Store and Wicked Good Organizing - Recycle and Repurpose in Worcester are accepting donations. 

On a national level, Ween Dream in New Orleans is accepting costume donations from anywhere in the country. 

Freak Show Party at ProvidenceG 

Providence, RI 

The Providence G is hosting their Heaven and Hell Halloween Party on Saturday, October 28 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 

The Party will include costumes, cocktails, cash two DJs and a chance to win $500 in cash if your costume is the best. 

Haunted Woods Hayride 

Grafton, MA

Get into the spirit of things by having a good scream at the Haunted Woods Hayride. 

If you dare to jump aboard, hayrides begin at 6:30 p.m. in the woods behind the Grafton Lions Club.

PHOTO: Haunted Woods Facebook

Haunted Miniature Golf 

Farmington, CT

How about playing the great game of golf and taking part in Halloween festivities at the exact same time? 

Farmington Miniature Golf will host their 10th annual Haunted Miniature golf event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 21  and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.  

Who knows what will appear while you try to focus in on your shot. 

Visit the Salem Witch Museum

Salem, MA

Nothing says Halloween like witches. 

Thre is no better place to learn about witches and the infamous Salem Witch Trials than the Salem Witch Museum. 

You will be fascinated.

Nightmare on Wolcott Street

Waterbury Ct

Nightmare on Wolcott Street is an indoor haunted attraction that features 55 rooms of pure terror courtesy of chainsaws, live characters, creepy sounds and much more. 

Nightmare on Wolcott Street is open from 6-12 p.m. with the last ticket being sold at 11 p.m.

Can you get through all 55 rooms? 

Newport Ghost Tour 

Newport, RI 

If the Providence Ghost Tour isn't enough, be sure to check out the Newport Ghost Tour.

Take an old town ghost walk down historic Newport's "shadowy lanes" and discover the ghosts, ghouls, and legends of the haunted city by the sea.

Who haunts George Washington's Revolutionary War headquarters? Was Lizzie Borden acting on her own accord... or just following in her family footsteps?

 
 

