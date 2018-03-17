25 Things to Look Forward to This Spring in New England

Over the last week, Mother Nature ruined are hopes of Spring comig early by dumping nearly two feet of snow on the state.

Ignore the cold weather and the snow on the ground and look ahead to what is coming up this Spring.

To help you do so, GoLocalProv has compiled a list of 25 things to look forward to this Spring in New England.

The list includes the Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover, the Boston Calling Music Festival and much more.

Check out our list of things we're looking forward to this spring in the slideshow below!

