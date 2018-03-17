Welcome! Login | Register

25 Things to Look Forward to This Spring in New England

Saturday, March 17, 2018

 

The Volvo Ocean Race is coming to Newport

Over the last week, Mother Nature ruined are hopes of Spring comig early by dumping nearly two feet of snow on the state.  

Ignore the cold weather and the snow on the ground and look ahead to what is coming up this Spring.

To help you do so, GoLocalProv has compiled a list of 25 things to look forward to this Spring in New England. 

The list includes the Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover, the Boston Calling Music Festival and much more. 

Check out our list of things we're looking forward to this spring in the slideshow below!

 

Providence Waterfire 

One of the best parts of Spring and Summer is the return of Waterfire. 

Providence WaterFire has grown to be an iconic Rhode Island event. Starting out in 1994 to celebrate it has grown to run continuously, once a month, from May-November and boasts over 80 blazing fires in the middle of the Providence River. 

Boston Calling 2018 

Boston Calling, the first New England music festival of the season kicks off in downtown Boston on the weekend of May 25 to the 27.

The festival features performances from Eminem, The Killers, Jack White and more. 

Playing Golf at Harbor Lights

Tee it up at Harbor Lights Country Club and dive right into golf season. 

The Spring is a great time to get warmed up and get some swings in before the heart of the season hits in the summer.  

Enjoy being back out on the course. Save the super serious golf for the summer. 

Hiking at Purgatory Chasm in Massachusetts 

The chasm is ¼ mile long and runs between giant granite rock, sometimes standing at 70 feet high! You do have to pay to park ($5 MA residents, $10 for you out-of-staters), but exploring the reservation is completely free. 

Going For Walks/Runs Outside Without Shivering on East Bay Bike Path

You can go outside and go for a walk or a run without shivering the entire time. 

Spring is a great time to exercise and the East Bay Bike Path is a great place to do it. 

Boston Marathon

The 122nd running of the Boston Marathon takes place on Patriots' Day. Catch the annual Red Sox early Patriots Day game, then head down to Boylston St to cheer on the runners.

It's a Boston and New England tradition.

The 2018 marathon will take place on April 16. 

Bicycling on the Central Mass Rail Trail 

Once the streets are clear of ice and snow and the temperatures rise, one of the most fun things to do in New England is to jump on a bike and go for a nice long ride.

There are plenty of bike paths to explore at your leisure, and many cities like Providence, Boston, and Worcester are beginning to make city streets much more bike friendly.

Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover 

The Volvo Ocean Race is a 45,000 nautical mile sailing race that takes its teams around the world, across four oceans, touching six continents and 12 Host Cities. 

The Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover will be a chance for visitors to view the world’s top sailors and race boats during the 12-day event in Newport.

The Newport Stopover will take place from May 8 to the 20.

Walking the Newport Cliff Walk

The Cliff Walk is one of Newport’s most famous attractions is its gilded age mansions lining the coast. Entry to the mansions will cost a fee, but with the Cliff Walk, you can enjoy views of the mansions with amazing views of the water all for free.

The 3.5 mile long path runs behind the mansions on the eastern shore of Newport. It is a National Recreation Trail – the first in New England! The majority of the walk is easy, but be sure to wear good shoes; the sand can make the path slippery. 

Outdoor Dining at Boat House Restaurant in Newport 

Newport Restaurant Group made this a must-visit spot several years ago and now the expected accolades have followed.

The views of Mount Hope Bay are unparalleled.

Enjoy a nice glass of wine with some lobster fritters that had sweet corn and a chipotle mayo and followed that with pan-roasted George’s Bank scallops with a delightful spring pea risotto, pea greens from Allen Farm and a citrus emulsion.

Spring Vacation on Block Island 

Get away from the hustle and bustle of the world and take a spring vacation to Block Island and enjoy all they have to offer. 

Maybe a spa? a swim? Some shopping? there are plenty of options. 

If Block Island doesn't do it for you, Newport is also a great place to take a break.

Or maybe do both. 

Visiting Arcadia National Park in Maine

People have been drawn to the rugged coast of Maine throughout history. Awed by its beauty and diversity, early 20th-century visionaries donated the land that became Acadia National Park.

The park is home to many plants and animals, and the tallest mountain on the U.S. Atlantic coast.

Visit Acadia and hike granite peaks, bike historic carriage roads, or relax and enjoy the scenery.

Newport Craft Beer Festival at Newport Storm Brewery

The 7th annual Newport Craft Beer Festival is set for Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 at Newport Storm Brewery. 

The event will bring in brewers from as far away as California and as close as Newport. 

It is a 21+ celebration. 

Fishing at Brenton Point State Park in Newport

Get your rods and reels ready because with the approach of warmer weather comes the return of fishing seasons. While some New England states allow for fishing year-round, many New England states have opening days for trout fishing that begin in early April.

Although there is still a plentiful amount of snow on the ground, fishing season is right around the corner.

photo credit: Grand River Conservation Authority/Flickr

Sailing at Charles River Yacht Club in Boston

One ritual of the spring that many New Englanders are looking forward to is getting the boat back in the water and the Charles River Yacht Club is a place to do it. 

After the brutal winter, we've had, boaters are chomping at the bit to get back on the water and enjoy our awesome waterfronts and bays.

Playing Tennis at Slater Park in Pawtucket, RI 

Time to break those rackets out and hit outdoor courts because Tennis season is here. 

No need to go hard right away, ease into the season. 

Have a great Tennis season. 

No More Winter Coats 

It is time to shed those big bulky winter coats. 

Instead, grab a vest or a sweater and put those coats deep in a closet.

Good riddance. 

Summer is Next 

A reason to look forward to Spring? 

Because summer is next and soon we will all be sitting by the pool with a summer cocktail. 

April Fools Day 

Time to start planning out what pranks and tricks you are going to pull off on April 1. 

April Fools Day is always an exciting day because you never know what is going to happen. 

While you are planning your pranks, beware of any that may be played on you. 

Planting Flowers 

Get the gardening tools ready because gardening season is just about here. 

Head to your local garden shop, find the best flowers you can and plant away. 

Lower Heating Bills

As winter will come to a close New Englanders could look forward to spending less money on heating bills.

Although the bitter cold is hitting New England hard, and also therefore hitting their wallets hard, this brutal cold streak will soon come to an end and we'll be able to turn down our thermostats save some cash.

photo credit: Images Money/Flickr

Sun Dresses

Sun dresses. Sun Dresses. Sun Dresses. With the approach of spring, it means that sundresses are almost back! Sundresses are a fun way to show off how hard you've been working to keep the weight off all winter long.

photo credit: jessejamesjake vintage

Easter Egg Hunts 

Easter is a great holiday. It is always great to spend time with friends and family and of course for those with kids, it's a great day for Easter egg hunts in the backyard or around the neighborhood. 

 

PHOTO: Ross Mayfield/flickr

Goodbye Snow 

While this winter was not all that bad as far as snow is concerned, it will be nice to know it is gone for awhile and there is no need to worry about it. 

Well... we can only hope. 

Road Trip!

Say goodbye to the black ice, the five foot snow drifts, and (hopefully) the potholes. As the ice melts and we reclaim our streets from the snow, we're looking forward to rolling down our windows and going for a cruise.

 
 

