25 Reasons Why New England is the Best Part of the Country

New England is the best region in the country, here are 25 reasons why.

New England is home to some of the greatest traditions, institutions, and historical events the US has to offer and no other part of the country has a wide variety of terrain like New England - which has mountain ranges, forests, islands, and beaches.

You are always an hour or two away from going sailing in Newport, skiing in Stowe, dining on authentic Maine lobster, or enjoying the nightlife in Boston.

And few places can offer as many historical and educational contributions to the nation, New England boasts the oldest institutions for higher learning, and Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont are among the top ten states with the best educational systems.

New England is not only the oldest part of the country - settled by Puritans in 1620 at Plymouth Colony - but it is also the birthplace of the American Revolutionary War that gave the colonist independence from Britain.

It is also a hub for sports: the New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox all call New England home, and ESPN is located in Connecticut.

This weekend, discover the many contributions that has made New England the best region in America.

See 25 Reasons Why New England is the Best Part of the Country in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: 25 Reasons Why New England is the Best Part of the Country - 2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.