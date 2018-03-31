25 Must See Spring & Summer Concerts in New England

Spring is here and Summer is around the corner which means the concert season is here. See 25 of the best musical performances in New England.

From local artists like The Silks to superstars like Beyonce and Billy Joel are some must-see shows across New England in the months ahead.

To help you plan out your Spring and Summer, GoLocal has compiled a list of 25 must-see Spring and Summer Concerts at venues ranging from Fenway Park to the DCU Center.

The concerts are listed in order by date. And, remember to tune in every week to The Alex and Ani Lounge and catch the most talented emerging stars in New England.

Check Out the 25 Must-See Concerts in New England Below

Related Slideshow: 25 Must See Spring & Summer Concerts in New England - 2018

