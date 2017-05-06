slides: 25 Cool Things You Didn’t Know You Could do in New England
Saturday, May 06, 2017
In fact, New England has so much to offer that there are things that you didn't even know that you could do.
Activities like walking into a house made of newspaper, touching a President's tomb and so much more.
25.
I didn't know I could get a coffee from the original Dunkin Donuts
Head over to Quincy, Mass and grab a coffee and a donut from the first ever Dunkin Donuts which opened in 1950. Coffee cost only ten cents at the time.
While this shop has been renovated many times since 1950, it was retro renovated in 2011 it to make it look like the original.
The shop is located at 543 Southern Artery
There is no drive thru.
24.
I didn't know I could visit the oldest state capitol building still being Used
The New Hampshire State House, located in Concord is the oldest state capitol building in which legislature still meets in is original chambers.
The building was completed in 1819 with additions made in 1866 and 1910.
23
I didn't know I could visit the first Congregational Church in Nantucket
Pack up and take a trip to Nantucket to visit the first Congregational Church in Nantucket.
The Nantucket Church started offering worshipping services in 1725 and the building, the Old North Vestry, is still in used today.
22.
I didn't know I could dine in an outhouse
A Country Mischief in Templeton, Massachusetts you can eat in an outhouse.
Don’t worry though, there are no flies or awful smells to contend with, just your Belgian waffle.
The building used to be home to a boarding school in the 1820s, and the what was once the boys’ three-seat outhouse is now a small dining area.
For those who don’t wish to sit in an outhouse, there is also a dining room and a porch.
Country Mischief serves breakfast from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
21.
I didn't know I could visit a house made of Newspaper
As unbelievable as it sounds, there is a house in Rockport Massachusetts, just north of Boston that is made of newspaper.
However, you would never know it just by looking at it so you must go see it.
20.
I didn't know I could Skydive Without Jumping From a Plane
Always wanted to skydive, but are deathly afraid to jump out of a plane?
Well, you can at SkyVenture in Nashua, New Hampshire.
The vertical wind tunnel at SkyVenture simulates the skydiving experience. In fact, it is used by professional skydivers for training.
The tunnel is open for kids as young as three, as well as, for seniors who wish to fly.
SkyVenture is open daily, from 2 until 10 p.m. weekdays, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: Skyventure
19.
I didn't know I could go to the oldest summer theatre in the country
Take a ride to Cape Cod and visit the oldest summer theatre in the country, Cape Playhouse. Cape Playhouse was first opened in 1927 by Raymond Moore.
The theatre has been home to some of the biggest stars to ever grace a stage like Bette Davis, Humphrey Bogart amongst others.
18.
I Didn't Know I Could See How Maple Syrup is Made
Vermont has the most maple trees in all of the New England states and produces more than 500,000 gallons of maple syrup each year.
At Sugarbush Farm, in Woodstock. you can see where and how the maple sap is collected and is turned into maple syrup. Take a walk through the woods to see the sugar maples, see how spouts are drilled and check out the huge evaporator where the sap is boiled.
Be sure to stop in the sampling room before you go.
17.
I Didn't Know I Could See a Core Memory Unit From First Ever Computer
The first computer, Whirlwind I, was developed at MIT during the Cold War era for use by the U.S. Navy.
While the computer itself is in a museum in California, a core memory unit of the computer is on display at the Charles River Museum of Industry in Waltham.
16.
I didn't know I could take a brewing vacation in Maine
Looking for a vacation? Head up to Maine and take a brewing vacation courtesy of Shipyard Brewing Company.
Learn how to brew beer from professionals at Federal Jack's Brew Pub at Kennebunkpot Brew Harbor amd then take a personal tour of the Shipyard Brewing Company.
Vacations can be booked any time from January to May but they must be booked at least two weeks in advance.
Click here for more information.
15.
I didn't know I could stay overnight at a lighthouse
Not a hotel, not an inn but a lighthouse.You can stay over night or for an entire week at the Rose Island Lighthouse located at 365 Thames Street in Newport.
Click here for more information
14.
I didn't know I could visit Author's Ridge at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery
Head to Concord, Massachusetts and then to the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery where you will find "Author's Ridge."
Author's Ridge marks the final resting place of legendary writers such as Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry Thoreau, Nathaniel Hawthorne and Louisa May Alcott.
13.
I didn't know I could visit the Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Factory in Vermont
Head to Vermont and take a 30 minute guided tour through Ben & Jerry's ice cream factory.
The tour is a fun and educational experience for all ages as you learn the magic of making arguably the best ice cream anywhere.
The factory is open year round and kids under 12 are FREE.
Click here to book your tour.
12.
I didn't know I could take writing classes at Mark Twain's house.
Mark Twain is one of the greatest authors to ever pick up a pen and not only can you tour the house where he wrote famous works such as Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, you can take writing classes there.
Writing classes, in Mark Twain's house? How do you turn one of those down?
Classes are offered at various times throughout the day and week.
11.
I didn't know I could take a segway around Boston
Taxi's, trains, cars, bikes and walking are all ways to get around the city of Boston. But, how about taking Segway from Boston Segway Tours.
A 1 hour tour cost $60 while a two hour tour will cost you $90, but you will see Boston in a different way then ever before.
Or, you could rent a segway for a half or full day if you wanted to tour around on your own.
Boston Segway tours is located at 364 Boylston street.
For more information, click here.
10.
I didn't know I could visit the site of Paul Revere's midnight ride
Old North Church, located on Salem Street, is Boston's oldest surviving church, and it's also the place where Paul Revere gave the signal that the "British were coming," on April 18,1775.
Once he gave the signal, two lanterns were raised high, meaning that they were coming by sea to Lexington and Concord, not land.
This event began the American Revolution.
For more information, click here.
9.
I didn't know I could tour the Teddy Bear Factory in Vermont
Who doesn't love Teddy Bears? Assuming that you do, plan a trip to Vermont and take a tour of the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and see how the bears are made.
Tours run seven days a week and children under 12 are FREE. The tours take about an hour and 15 minutes.
For more information, click here.
8.
I didn't know I could Zip line in the Berkshires.
Looking for something new and exciting? Head to the Berkshires and get yourself on a zip line, maybe even do a canopy tour.
There are three different tour options, starting with the base area tour which lasts an hour or the Moutain Top or Valley Jump tour which takes three hours. Both of those are sure to shoot some adrenaline into your day.
7.
I didn't know I could tour Fenway Park
Take a tour of one of the most historic ballparks in the country, Fenway Park.
Go inside the Red Sox locker room, inside the Green Monster and more on your one hour walking tour of Fenway. The tours go year round.
Tours run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non game days and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on game days.
6.
I didn't know I could sleep aboard a Maine Windjammer Fleet
Head to Maine and sleep aboard a National Landmark, the Maine Windjammer Fleet.
Go on a three, four or six day cruise and get closer than ever before to wildlife like whales, eagles and porpoises while you see some of the best coastal scenery that North America has to offer.
5.
I didn't I could could kiteboard in Cape Cod
You have heard of flying a kite, and you have heard of wakeboarding and surfing. But have you ever thought of doing them at the same time?
This definitely sounds like an interesting experience and to help, Air Support Kiteboarding offers daily lessons.
4.
I didn't know I could stick my hand in a Whales Mouth at Mystic Aquarium
Ever thought about sticking your hand in a whales mouth? Probably not, but you can do so at Mystic Aquarium, located at 55 Coogan Boulevard in Mystic, Connecticut.
This opportunity comes courtesy of Mystic's Baluga Contact program, which runs may through October.
Click here for more information
3.
I didn't know I could shop at the L.L. Bean Flagship store at 3 a.m.
Need to do some shopping? Head to Freeport Maine and shop at the L.L. bean Flagship store whenever you want. Literally, it's open 365 days a year and 24 hours a day.
In fact, the store took the locks off the doors in 1951.
3 a.m., 4 a.m. earlier, later, whenever you want to go, the store is open.
2.
I didn't know I could use a Mercedes Benz convertible at Ocean House
If you are staying at the Ocean House, you have the opportunity to use one of four Mercedes-Benz convertibles, no charge. Once you have the car, you can pretty much do and go where you want to go, Newport, Mystic or other places worth cruising to.
You can take a car from either 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. to midnight.
Cars are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Click here to read more
1.
I didn't know I could touch two President's tombs in New England
Head to Quincy, Massachusetts and visit the United First Parish church, located on 1306 Hancock street.
The church offers the opportunity to visit the final resting places of John Adams and John Quincy Adams. Venture down into the crypt and touch the tombs.
