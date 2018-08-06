PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Sunday Highlights
Monday, August 06, 2018
A beautiful day wrapped up the weekend with over 20,000 fans, 50 bands, and four stages fulfilling the appetites of all those in attendance. Another strong lineup of acts completed the weekend’s presentation of extraordinary music.
Highlights of the day included Charles Lloyd with Lucinda Williams, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Gregory Porter, Artemis, and GoGo Penguin.
GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the festival’s fantastic final day.
See the slideshow below for photos.
2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Sunday Highlights
The final day of the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival closed out the weekend with yet another lineup of superb performances Sunday at Newport’s Fort Adams State Park.
Related Articles
- PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Friday Highlights
- PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Saturday Highlights
- Grammy Award Winner Charles Lloyd to Play 3 Shows at 2018 Newport Jazz Festival