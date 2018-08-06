PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Sunday Highlights

The final day of the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival closed out the weekend with yet another lineup of superb performances Sunday at Newport’s Fort Adams State Park.

A beautiful day wrapped up the weekend with over 20,000 fans, 50 bands, and four stages fulfilling the appetites of all those in attendance. Another strong lineup of acts completed the weekend’s presentation of extraordinary music.

Highlights of the day included Charles Lloyd with Lucinda Williams, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Gregory Porter, Artemis, and GoGo Penguin.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the festival’s fantastic final day.

2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Sunday Highlights

The final day of the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival closed out the weekend with yet another lineup of superb performances Sunday at Newport's Fort Adams State Park. Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio Charles Lloyd & Friends Jane Bunnett & Maqueque Ambrose Akinmusire's Origami Harvest Gregory Porter Black Art Jazz Collective James Carter Organ Trio George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic MMEA Herlin Riley New York-Havana Connection Nicole Mitchell's Dusty Wings Jazzmeia Horn Artemis Nate Smith + Kinfolk GoGo Penquin George Wein and Charles Lloyd Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

































































