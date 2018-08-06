Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Sunday Highlights

Monday, August 06, 2018

Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

 

George Wein addresses the crowd

The final day of the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival closed out the weekend with yet another lineup of superb performances Sunday at Newport’s Fort Adams State Park.

A beautiful day wrapped up the weekend with over 20,000 fans, 50 bands, and four stages fulfilling the appetites of all those in attendance. Another strong lineup of acts completed the weekend’s presentation of extraordinary music.

Highlights of the day included Charles Lloyd with Lucinda Williams, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Gregory Porter, Artemis, and GoGo Penguin.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the festival’s fantastic final day.

See the slideshow below for photos.

 

2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Sunday Highlights

The final day of the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival closed out the weekend with yet another lineup of superb performances Sunday at Newport’s Fort Adams State Park.

Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio

Prev Next

Charles Lloyd & Friends

Prev Next

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Prev Next

Ambrose Akinmusire's Origami Harvest

Prev Next

Gregory Porter

Prev Next

Black Art Jazz Collective

Prev Next

James Carter Organ Trio

Prev Next

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Prev Next

MMEA

Prev Next

Herlin Riley New York-Havana Connection

Prev Next

Nicole Mitchell's Dusty Wings

Prev Next

Jazzmeia Horn

Prev Next

Artemis

Prev Next

Nate Smith + Kinfolk

Prev Next

GoGo Penquin

Prev Next

George Wein and Charles Lloyd

Prev Next

Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

Prev Next
 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!