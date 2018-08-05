slides: PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Saturday Highlights
Sunday, August 05, 2018
Although it rained in biblical proportions, it did not discourage the audience from enjoying another day of the fantastic music that followed.
The weather finally broke towards the end of the day, and the music delighted the hardcore crowd of enthusiasts with performances delivered by a varied and talented lineup of artists.
Highlights of the day included sets by the Charles Lloyd New Quartet, Pat Metheny, Andra Day, Laurie Anderson & Christian McBride, Jon Batiste, Jose James (celebrating Bill Withers), and Grace Kelly.
GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the day.
See the slideshow below for photos.
Day two of the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival brought another day of outstanding jazz at historic Fort Adams State Park on Saturday.
