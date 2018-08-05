slides: PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Saturday Highlights

Day two of the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival brought another day of outstanding jazz at historic Fort Adams State Park on Saturday.

Although it rained in biblical proportions, it did not discourage the audience from enjoying another day of the fantastic music that followed.

The weather finally broke towards the end of the day, and the music delighted the hardcore crowd of enthusiasts with performances delivered by a varied and talented lineup of artists.

Highlights of the day included sets by the Charles Lloyd New Quartet, Pat Metheny, Andra Day, Laurie Anderson & Christian McBride, Jon Batiste, Jose James (celebrating Bill Withers), and Grace Kelly.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the day.

See the slideshow below for photos.

2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Saturday Highlights

Day two of the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival brought another day of outstanding jazz at historic Fort Adams State Park on Saturday. Trio 3 Prev Next Charenee Wade Prev Next Jon Batiste Prev Next Laurie Anderson & Christian McBride Prev Next Jose James celebrates Bill Withers Prev Next Andra Day Prev Next URI Big Band Prev Next Roy Hargrove Prev Next Mary Halvorson's Code Girl Prev Next Grace Kelly Prev Next Pat Metheny Prev Next Anat Cohen & Marcello Goncalves Prev Next Louie Cole Big Band Blowout Prev Next Charles Lloyd New Quartet Prev Next Photos By Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography Prev Next Prev

























































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.