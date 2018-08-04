Welcome! Login | Register

PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Friday Highlights

Saturday, August 04, 2018

The 2018 Newport Jazz Festival began another historic weekend of outstanding easy listening music at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, and then continued at the Tennis Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Fantastic weather and a great crowd made for a thoroughly enjoyable day at the historic fort.

Day one was full of superb performances by Sangham (featuring Charles Lloyd), R+R+Now (with Robert Glasper and Terrence Martin), Still Dreaming (with Josh Redman and Brian Blade), BadBadNotGood, Living Colour, Tony Allen, and an energized set by Corey Henry.  

The day’s events finished at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, with a wonderful evening of music by Pat Metheny and Jose James.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights, and cover the beginning of a great weekend of jazz. 

Berklee Global Jazz Workshop Ensembles

Sangham's Charles Lloyd

Marquis Hill Blacktet

Living Colour

Still Dreaming

Tony Allen

R+R=NOW

Sonnymoon

The Diva Jazz Orchestra

Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition

Matthew Shipp Trio

Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles

Michel Camilo

Alicia Olatuja

BADBADNOTGOOD

Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

