PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Jazz Festival - Friday Highlights

The 2018 Newport Jazz Festival began another historic weekend of outstanding easy listening music at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, and then continued at the Tennis Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Fantastic weather and a great crowd made for a thoroughly enjoyable day at the historic fort.

Day one was full of superb performances by Sangham (featuring Charles Lloyd), R+R+Now (with Robert Glasper and Terrence Martin), Still Dreaming (with Josh Redman and Brian Blade), BadBadNotGood, Living Colour, Tony Allen, and an energized set by Corey Henry.

The day’s events finished at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, with a wonderful evening of music by Pat Metheny and Jose James.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights, and cover the beginning of a great weekend of jazz.

See the slideshow below for photos.

Berklee Global Jazz Workshop Ensembles Sangham's Charles Lloyd Marquis Hill Blacktet Living Colour Still Dreaming Tony Allen R+R=NOW Sonnymoon The Diva Jazz Orchestra Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition Matthew Shipp Trio Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles Michel Camilo Alicia Olatuja BADBADNOTGOOD Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography





























































Next

