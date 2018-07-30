PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Folk Festival - Sunday Highlights
Monday, July 30, 2018
Sunday brought a day of beautiful weather and incredible music for the sellout crowd of 10,000, continuing the festival’s strong tradition of delivering an enchanting weekend of peace, love, and music.
Highlights of the final day included Sunday Groove with Pres Hall, Passenger, Nels Cline, The Lone Bellow, Toots and the Maytalls, Gary Clark Jr., Charlie Parr, Brandi Carlile, Glen Hansard, and a star-studded protest set of A Change is Gonna Come, hosted by Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings to close out the weekend.
GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the closing day of another extraordinary weekend of fantastic energy and music at the illustrious Newport Folk Festival.
See the slideshow below for photos.
2018 Newport Folk Festival - Sunday Highlights
Sunday marked the end of another exceptional year yesterday for the 2018 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park.
Related Articles
- PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Folk Festival - Friday Highlights
- 2018 Newport Folk Festival - Saturday Highlights
- MUSIC: Newport Folk Festival Highlights
- Newport Folk Festival Rocks the Fort
- The Newport Folk Festival in Pictures
- Newport Folk Festival 2015: Saturday Highlights
- Newport Folk Festival 2015: Sunday Highlights
- 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Saturday Highlights
- 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Sunday Highlights
- 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Friday Highlights
- 20 Must See Performances at 2018 Newport Folk Festival
- 2016 Newport Folk Festival - Sunday Highlights
- 2016 Newport Folk Festival - Friday Highlights
- 2016 Newport Folk Festival - Saturday Highlights