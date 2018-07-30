PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Folk Festival - Sunday Highlights

Sunday marked the end of another exceptional year yesterday for the 2018 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park.

Sunday brought a day of beautiful weather and incredible music for the sellout crowd of 10,000, continuing the festival’s strong tradition of delivering an enchanting weekend of peace, love, and music.

Highlights of the final day included Sunday Groove with Pres Hall, Passenger, Nels Cline, The Lone Bellow, Toots and the Maytalls, Gary Clark Jr., Charlie Parr, Brandi Carlile, Glen Hansard, and a star-studded protest set of A Change is Gonna Come, hosted by Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings to close out the weekend.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the closing day of another extraordinary weekend of fantastic energy and music at the illustrious Newport Folk Festival.

See the slideshow below for photos.

Twain Nicole Atkins Toots & the Maytals Gary Clark Jr. Charlie Parr Bermuda Triangle Brandi Carlile Langhorne Slim Glen Hansard A Change is Gonna Come The War & Treaty Preservation Hall Jazz Band Jen Cloher Khruangbin Passenger The Weather Station Nels Cline The Lone Bellow Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography









































































