2018 Newport Folk Festival - Saturday Highlights
Sunday, July 29, 2018
The threat of foul weather did not daunt the sellout crowd of thousands from enjoying another spectacle of music, good vibes, and a great time. Fortunately, other than some heat and humidity, good weather prevailed throughout the day.
Highlights of the day included Bedouin, Hiss Golden Messenger, Low Cut Connie, Lukas Nelson, Tank and the Bangas, Valerie June, Shaky Graves, Cheech and Chong, and Mumford & Sons. Day two of the festival came to an end, with a spectacular performance by unannounced guest, Mumford & Sons.
GoLocalProv was there to cover another phenomenal day of festivities.
See the slideshow below for photos.
Day two of the 2018 Newport Folk Festival brought yet another day of good vibes and music yesterday to scenic Fort Adams State Park.
