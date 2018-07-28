PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Folk Festival - Friday Highlights
Saturday, July 28, 2018
In what has become an annual occurrence, the day brought another sellout crowd of 10,000 devoted festival fans. Once again, festival mastermind Jay Sweet brought an outstanding lineup of gifted artists to the five stages, delivering nearly ten hours of magical performances..
Highlights of the day included Margo Price, Lucious, Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite, Sturgill Simpson, The Wood Brothers, St. Vincent, and Jason Isbell.
GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights and capture a great day of music at the legendary festival.
See the slideshow below for photos
Friday launched another momentous weekend of music at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park.
