PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Folk Festival - Friday Highlights

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

 

Friday launched another momentous weekend of music at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park. Beautiful weather blanketed the historic fort, as thousands of devoted music fans trekked from all over the country, and internationally, for a fantastic weekend of great music.

In what has become an annual occurrence, the day brought another sellout crowd of 10,000 devoted festival fans. Once again, festival mastermind Jay Sweet brought an outstanding lineup of gifted artists to the five stages, delivering nearly ten hours of magical performances..

Highlights of the day included Margo Price, Lucious, Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite, Sturgill Simpson, The Wood Brothers, St. Vincent, and Jason Isbell.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights and capture a great day of music at the legendary festival.

2018 Newport Folk Festival - Friday Highlights

Bryan Minto and Nick Noble

Margo Price

Moses Sumney

Jay Sweet

Glorietta

Lucius

Rachel & Vilray

Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite

Sturgill Simpson

The Wood Brothers

St. Vincent

Darlingside

Jason Isbell

Tuck & Patti

Fantastic Negrito

Sidi Toure

Amanda Shires

JD McPherson

This is the Kit

Tyler Childers

