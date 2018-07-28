PHOTOS: 2018 Newport Folk Festival - Friday Highlights

Friday launched another momentous weekend of music at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park. Beautiful weather blanketed the historic fort, as thousands of devoted music fans trekked from all over the country, and internationally, for a fantastic weekend of great music.

In what has become an annual occurrence, the day brought another sellout crowd of 10,000 devoted festival fans. Once again, festival mastermind Jay Sweet brought an outstanding lineup of gifted artists to the five stages, delivering nearly ten hours of magical performances..

Highlights of the day included Margo Price, Lucious, Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite, Sturgill Simpson, The Wood Brothers, St. Vincent, and Jason Isbell.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights and capture a great day of music at the legendary festival.

Friday launched another momentous weekend of music at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park. Bryan Minto and Nick Noble Prev Next Margo Price Prev Next Moses Sumney Prev Next Jay Sweet Prev Next Glorietta Prev Next Lucius Prev Next Rachel & Vilray Prev Next Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite Prev Next Sturgill Simpson Prev Next The Wood Brothers Prev Next St. Vincent Prev Next Darlingside Prev Next Jason Isbell Prev Next Tuck & Patti Prev Next Fantastic Negrito Prev Next Sidi Toure Prev Next Amanda Shires Prev Next JD McPherson Prev Next This is the Kit Prev Next Tyler Childers Prev Next Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography. Prev Next Prev

















































































