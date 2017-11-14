2017’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles - See Where Providence Ranks

Are you single and wondering if Providence is a good place to meet your significant other?

According to a new study completed by WalletHub, Providence is ranked as the 62nd best city for singles in the U.S. in the country.

“More than 45 percent of the U.S. adult population is unmarried, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. But the share may be higher or lower in every city, and the ratio of women to men also will differ in each,” said WalletHub.

WalletHub ranked Providence 45th best in 2016.

Providence Rankings:

156th Best - Economics

Economics 87th Best - Fun & Recreation

Fun & Recreation 24th Best - Dating Opportunities

The Rankings

Providence is ranked behind Virginia Beach, Virginia and Garden Grove, California who ranked 60th and 61st respectively.

Providence ranks ahead of Charlotte, North Carolina and San Bernardino, California who rank 63rd and 64th respectively.

San Francisco, California is ranked as the best city in the country for singles, while South Burlington, Vermont is ranked as the worst.

See the Full Rankings in the Map Below

The Method

In order to determine the best cities for singles, WalletHub’s analysts compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: 1) Economics, 2) Fun & Recreation and 3) Dating Opportunities.

They evaluated those dimensions using 32 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for singles.

Finally, they determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.

Economics - Total Points: 25

Restaurant-Meal Costs: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Average Beer & Wine Price: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Average Cocktail Price: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Average Price for Two-Person Meal: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Movie Costs: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Taxi-Fare Cost: Half Weight (~ 0.86 Points)

Beauty-Salon Costs: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Haircut Costs: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Average Price per Party Ticket: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Average Monthly Fitness-Club Fee: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Median Annual Household Income: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Housing Affordability: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Job Growth Rate: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Unemployment Rate: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Overall Well-Being Index: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)

Fun & Recreation- Total Points: 25

Number of Attractions: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)

Restaurants per Capita*: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)

Coffee Shops per Capita*: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)

Parks per Capita: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)

Nightlife Options per Capita*: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)

Shopping Centers per Capita*: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)

Wellness Centers & Spas per Capita*: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)

Fitness Centers per Capita*: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)

City Accessibility: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)

Walkability: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)

Weather: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)

Safety: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)

Dating Opportunities – Total Points: 50

Share of Single Population: Double Weight (~ 12.50 Points)

Singles Gender Balance: Double Weight (~ 12.50 Points)

Online Dating Opportunities: Full Weight (~ 6.25 Points)

Mobile Dating Opportunities: Full Weight (~6.25 Points)

“Most Active Tinder Users” Ranking: Double Weight (~ 12.50 Points)

