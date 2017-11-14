2017’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles - See Where Providence Ranks
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
According to a new study completed by WalletHub, Providence is ranked as the 62nd best city for singles in the U.S. in the country.
“More than 45 percent of the U.S. adult population is unmarried, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. But the share may be higher or lower in every city, and the ratio of women to men also will differ in each,” said WalletHub.
WalletHub ranked Providence 45th best in 2016.
Providence Rankings:
- 156th Best - Economics
- 87th Best - Fun & Recreation
- 24th Best - Dating Opportunities
The Rankings
Providence is ranked behind Virginia Beach, Virginia and Garden Grove, California who ranked 60th and 61st respectively.
Providence ranks ahead of Charlotte, North Carolina and San Bernardino, California who rank 63rd and 64th respectively.
San Francisco, California is ranked as the best city in the country for singles, while South Burlington, Vermont is ranked as the worst.
See the Full Rankings in the Map Below
The Method
In order to determine the best cities for singles, WalletHub’s analysts compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: 1) Economics, 2) Fun & Recreation and 3) Dating Opportunities.
They evaluated those dimensions using 32 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for singles.
Finally, they determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.
Economics - Total Points: 25
- Restaurant-Meal Costs: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Average Beer & Wine Price: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Average Cocktail Price: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Average Price for Two-Person Meal: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Movie Costs: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Taxi-Fare Cost: Half Weight (~ 0.86 Points)
- Beauty-Salon Costs: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Haircut Costs: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Average Price per Party Ticket: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Average Monthly Fitness-Club Fee: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Median Annual Household Income: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Housing Affordability: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Job Growth Rate: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Unemployment Rate: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
- Overall Well-Being Index: Full Weight (~ 1.72 Points)
Fun & Recreation- Total Points: 25
- Number of Attractions: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)
- Restaurants per Capita*: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)
- Coffee Shops per Capita*: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)
- Parks per Capita: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)
- Nightlife Options per Capita*: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)
- Shopping Centers per Capita*: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)
- Wellness Centers & Spas per Capita*: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)
- Fitness Centers per Capita*: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)
- City Accessibility: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)
- Walkability: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)
- Weather: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)
- Safety: Full Weight (~ 2.08 Points)
Dating Opportunities – Total Points: 50
- Share of Single Population: Double Weight (~ 12.50 Points)
- Singles Gender Balance: Double Weight (~ 12.50 Points)
- Online Dating Opportunities: Full Weight (~ 6.25 Points)
- Mobile Dating Opportunities: Full Weight (~6.25 Points)
- “Most Active Tinder Users” Ranking: Double Weight (~ 12.50 Points)
Related Slideshow: 25 New England Fall Getaways - 2017
Massage at Revival Massage & Bodyworks
Providence, RI
Need to relax and refresh after a busy summer?
Spoil yourself with one of Revival's luxuriously therapeutic services and reinvigorate yourself.
Mystic, CT
For something completely different, Mystic Aquarium is a fun destination for a day trip that includes playing with starfish, a Sea Lion Show, seeing penguins and so much more.
North Conway, New Hampshire
For the leaf peepers, the best time to visit the White Mountains is right at the beginning of October, as that is when the fall foliage is at its peak.
The hotel provides great rooms with amazing mountain and cliff views.
Newport, RI
This Bed & Breakfast is located right in the historic district of Newport, Rhode Island. Each room is unique and complete with amenities like imported linens, spa showers, and fireplaces. It’s just steps away from the Newport Cliff Walk, providing excellent views of the Atlantic. Don’t miss the seasonal gourmet breakfast!
Across Southern New England
The Coastal Wine Trail is a nonprofit group of 14 wineries that are spread throughout Southeastern New England.
Vineyards on the trail include Preston Ridge Vineyard in Preston Connecticut, Travessia Winery in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery in Westport, Massachusetts and Coastal Vineyards in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts.
The heart of the trail is less than three hours from New York City and 90 minutes from Boston.
Boston Ma
Check out the super cool Boston Museum of Science and their brand new lightning exhibit.
Plus, don't miss out on their upcoming football exhibit titled "Gridiron Glory" and of course their Imax films.
You're guaranteed to be in the museum all day and likely never get bored.
All exhibits are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.
Boston, Massachusetts
Need your fix of Sam Adams Oktoberfest?
Take a FREE tour of Sam Adams Brewery, and see where some of the best beer is made. Learn about the history of Sam Adams beer, how it's made, experience the entire craft brew process, and of course, try some samples.
The tour departs every 45 minutes and lasts about an hour.
Block Island, RI
It may be fall, but it is not too late to get over to Block Island and explore all that it has to offer.
To make it easier to get around, rent a bike
Block Island features 17 miles of pristine beaches, protected by lighthouses and spectacular bluffs, and surrounded by rolling roads and winding paths.
Middletown RI
Newport Vineyards is in prime wine-making season, making the fall one of the best times of year to go visit.
Taste some great wine, and then grab lunch or dinner at Brix restaurant.
Boston, MA
What is cooler than riding a Segway around the city of Boston? It is hard to think of something.
A one-hour tour cost $60, while a two-hour tour will cost you $90, but you will see Boston in a different way than ever before.
Boston Segway tours are located at 364 Boylston street.
Burlington, VT
If you’re a couple that digs the art scene, a trip to Burlington, VT to spend a nice weekend at Made INN Vermont may be right up your alley. A self-proclaimed “urban-chic, historic” B&B, their rooms have one wall painted with black chalkboard paint (and come with colored chalk) so you can add your own personal decorations.They also come with rotating vintage toys, vinyl albums, and vintage art for guests to enjoy.
Each morning guests are treated to a gourmet, cooked-to-order Vermont breakfast that supports local farms and producers. On top of all of this, they boast views of downtown Burlington, Lake Champlain, and the Adirondack Mountain
North Adams, Massachusetts
What was once a series of dilapidated Victorian-era row houses, is now one of the most innovative and romantic hotels in the Berkshires.
As part of the Massachusetts Museum of Modern Art (MassMoCA), The Porches Inn features unique designs and bold colors, while still paying homage to the generations of mill workers' families who once lived there.
Ashland, NH
Set directly in the middle of the White Mountains and Lake District of New Hampshire, this finely decorated 1896 Victorian house provides a desirable intimate and cozy getaway.
With six bedrooms, five of which are pet -friendly, as well as six custom suites that include double whirlpool baths, the Glynn House provides for couples who are interested in romantic adventures or a laid-back weekend.
Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art
North Adams, MA
The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art features art exhibits such as "Here Comes the Sun,' "Free Roses" and so much more.
The Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.
Cape Cod, MA
Take a Whale Watching trip near Monomoy Island on a 90-minute tour led by ferry captain, Keith Lincoln.
The tour also features a view of the Monomoy Lighthouse and a great chance of spotting sea ducks and maybe a white-tailed deer on the beach.
The Cog Railway at Bretton Woods, Mt Washington
New Hampshire
Passengers experience a sense of adventure and history on the Mount Washington Cog Railway's 3-hour guided train tour to the highest peak in the Northeast.
With approximately one hour to spend at the 6,288 foot summit, visitors can take in the spectacular panoramic view, spanning the mountains and valleys of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, north into Canada, and east to the Atlantic Ocean.
Sturbridge, MA
Take a trip to Old Sturbridge Village as they celebrate the Harvest with Apple and Ag days beginning October 7.
Guests will learn how food makes its way from the farm to the dining room table. Meet oxen and see multiple teams demonstrate plowing and field preparation.
Guests will also learn more about heritage breed animals and talk with breeders.
Portland, Maine
Allagash Brewing Company offers FREE beer tasting every day that they are open. Participants receive four, 3 oz samples of beer during the tastings.
The tastings do change every few days.
Lenox, MA
A beautiful brick estate in the Berkshires of Lenox, MA, the Cranwell Resort is great for luxury. As a guest there, you have the option of pre-ordering treats for your room like chocolate covered strawberries, locally brewed beers, and flowers – or maybe a pleasant surprise for your significant other. There are plenty of dining options that strive to use fresh and locally produced ingredients.
With options for golf, skiing, and ice skating, Cranwell is a great option for anyone and for pretty much any time of the season.
Mashantucket, CT
The 9 million sq. ft resort and casino gives you and your friends or significant other plenty to do on your getaway. Gamble, see a show, play golf (weather permitting) or just relax in the hotel and spa area.
Fruitlands Museum Harvest Festival
Harvard, Massachusetts
Fruitlands Museum annual Harvest Festival begins on Sunday, October 8 and is free with museum admission.
During the festival, participants will have the opportunity to learn about Native American gardening and how local Native peoples prepared for the winter long ago.
Shelburne, Vermont
Who doesn't love Teddy Bears? Assuming that you do, plan a trip to Vermont and take a tour of the Vermont, Teddy Bear Factory and see how the bears are made.
Tours run seven days a week and children under 12 are FREE. The tours take about an hour and 15 minutes.
Boston, Massachusetts
For just $5, you can take a tour of Harpoon Brewery, and see everything that goes into making beer. That $5 also includes beer tasting.
Sandwich, Massachusetts
Pamper your mind, body, and soul at the Daniel Webster Inn and Spa.
Head over to the nearby Heritage Museum and Gardens for some wonderful exhibits.
One of the more popular attractions is the Carousel Gallery.
The working carousel was designed by Charles Looff in 1908. Rides are unlimited with the price of admission.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Springfield, Massachusetts
A brand new Hall of Fame class, including Allen Iverson and Shaquille O'Neal, were just inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Head over and check out their plaques, along with the rest of the legends that call the Hall of Fame their home.
The Hall of Fame is open Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
