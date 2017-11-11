2017 Rhode Island Veterans Day Events
Saturday, November 11, 2017
Maybe it is a friend, father, grandfather, uncle or other, just about everyone knows a veteran who has served our country. Rhode Island is rich in military service history from the Revolutionary War's Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry to Civil War Major General Ambrose Everett Burnside to U.S. Marine and Secretary of the Navy John H. Chafee.
With that said, Veterans Day is when we appreciate everything the men and women of the armed forces have sacrificed and have done for our country, and there are plenty of ways to do so.
From Providence to Pawtucket to Newport, Veterans day events are going on all over the state of Rhode Island, honoring those who have served, as well as their families.
The events range from parades to 5K's to cemetery dedications and much more.
Thank you veterans!
For a list of events, see the slideshow below.
Related Slideshow: 2017 RI Veterans Day Events
November 11
Bristol
Ceremony at Rhode Island Veterans' Home
The ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Home begins at 12:30 p.m. .
November 11
Central Falls
Grand Opening & Dedication Ceremony for Veterans Memorial Park
The ceremony will take place at the intersection of Hunt and Illinois Streets, the former site of Veterans of Foreign Wars post-1271.
Officials such as Mayor James Diossa, and veterans will speak.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
November 11
Cranston
The 5th Annual Park View Veterans Day 5k run/walk, as well as a 1-mile kids run, will be held at Roger Williams Park starting at 8:30 a.m. with a kids run, and then the 5K taking place at 9:30 a.m.
All proceeds from the event benefit Operation Stand Down RI.
November 11
East Greenwich
The Veterans Day Parade will take place starting from Academy Field and will go to First Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony at the corner of Cliff Street.
The parade will then go North on Main Street the Town Hall for a closing ceremony.
The parade begins at 10 a.m.and is expected to conclude around 11 a.m.
November 11
Newport
Ceremony at Newport City Hall
The ceremony just in front of the Newport City Hall kicks off at 11 a.m. and will feature the Newport Artillery Company, local veterans' organizations, Rogers High School Army JROTC Viking Battalion, city and legislative officials and much more.
November 11
Scituate
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Berkander Field and Institute Lane and goes onto Danielson Pike before proceeding west to Silk Lane to Greenville Road to the steps of the Old Historical Congregational Church for ceremonies.
Thre will also be a Rededication Ceremony of the Hope Furnace Cannon.
The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.
