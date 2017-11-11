Welcome! Login | Register

2017 Rhode Island Veterans Day Events

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Service, sacrifice, and tradition are just a few of the characteristics displayed every day by our service men and women.

Maybe it is a friend, father, grandfather, uncle or other, just about everyone knows a veteran who has served our country. Rhode Island is rich in military service history from the Revolutionary War's Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry to Civil War Major General Ambrose Everett Burnside to U.S. Marine and Secretary of the Navy John H. Chafee.

With that said, Veterans Day is when we appreciate everything the men and women of the armed forces have sacrificed and have done for our country, and there are plenty of ways to do so. 

From Providence to Pawtucket to Newport, Veterans day events are going on all over the state of Rhode Island, honoring those who have served, as well as their families. 

The events range from parades to 5K's to cemetery dedications and much more. 

Thank you veterans! 

For a list of events, see the slideshow below.

 

November 11

Bristol

Ceremony at Rhode Island Veterans' Home

The ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Home begins at 12:30 p.m. . 

November 11

Central Falls 

Grand Opening & Dedication Ceremony for Veterans Memorial Park

The ceremony will take place at the intersection of Hunt and Illinois Streets, the former site of Veterans of Foreign Wars post-1271.

Officials such as Mayor James Diossa, and veterans will speak.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

November 11

Cranston

Park View Veterans Day 5K

The 5th Annual Park View Veterans Day 5k run/walk, as well as a 1-mile kids run, will be held at Roger Williams Park starting at 8:30 a.m. with a kids run, and then the 5K taking place at 9:30 a.m. 

All proceeds from the event benefit Operation Stand Down RI. 

November 11

East Greenwich

Veterans Day Parade

The Veterans Day Parade will take place starting from Academy Field and will go to First Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony at the corner of Cliff Street.

The parade will then go North on Main Street the Town Hall for a closing ceremony.

The parade begins at 10 a.m.and is expected to conclude around 11 a.m.

November 11

Newport 

Ceremony at Newport City Hall

The ceremony just in front of the Newport City Hall kicks off at 11 a.m. and will feature the Newport Artillery Company, local veterans' organizations, Rogers High School Army JROTC Viking Battalion, city and legislative officials and much more. 

November 11

Exeter

Ceremony to honor Marines

The ceremony will take place at the Marine Corps Monument located at 301 South County Trail.

The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. 

November 11

Foster

Observance at Town Memorial

An observance of Veterans Day will be conducted by Foster Memorial Post, American Legion. 

The observance will take place at 11 a.m. 

November 11

South Kingstown

Parade and Memorial Ceremony

The parade begins at Holly Street and turns onto Main Street, to High Street and concludes at Saugatucket Park, where a memorial ceremony will take place. 

The ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. 

November 11

West Warwick

West Warwick Veterans Council Observance

The ceremony will take place at Veterans Memorial Park. 

The guest speaker is Lt. Col. Ronald Tommaro.

The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. 

November 11

Scituate

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Berkander Field and Institute Lane and goes onto Danielson Pike before proceeding west to Silk Lane to Greenville Road to the steps of the Old Historical Congregational Church for ceremonies. 

Thre will also be a Rededication Ceremony of the Hope Furnace Cannon. 

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. 

November 11

Westerly Parade 

The annual parade from Pawcatuck to the Westerly Armory, will take place starting at 9:30 a.m. 

Once the parade reaches the armory, there will be ceremonies. 

November 11

Portsmouth

A ceremony and Wreath Laying will be hosted by American Legion Post 18 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5390, at Portsmouth Town Hall.

Speakers, awards, and presentation of gifts.

The event will take place at 9 a.m.

November 11

Seekonk

Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park

The ceremony will take place at Veterans Memorial Park Revolution Fife and Drum and 215th Army Band (Mass. National Guard).

The event will take place at noon. 

November 12

Lincoln 

“A Veterans Day of Honor,” at Twin River Casino

The event will include lunch and both silent and live auctions benefitting R.I. Fire Chiefs Honor Flights for veterans. Tickets are $75.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

November 12

Woonsocket 

American-French Genealogical Society will honor men and women of Woonsocket who served in World War I.

The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. 

 
 

