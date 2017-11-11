2017 Rhode Island Veterans Day Events

Service, sacrifice, and tradition are just a few of the characteristics displayed every day by our service men and women.

Maybe it is a friend, father, grandfather, uncle or other, just about everyone knows a veteran who has served our country. Rhode Island is rich in military service history from the Revolutionary War's Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry to Civil War Major General Ambrose Everett Burnside to U.S. Marine and Secretary of the Navy John H. Chafee.

With that said, Veterans Day is when we appreciate everything the men and women of the armed forces have sacrificed and have done for our country, and there are plenty of ways to do so.

From Providence to Pawtucket to Newport, Veterans day events are going on all over the state of Rhode Island, honoring those who have served, as well as their families.

The events range from parades to 5K's to cemetery dedications and much more.

Thank you veterans!

For a list of events, see the slideshow below.

