slides: 2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Sunday Highlights

The final day of the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival closed out the weekend with another lineup of solid performances Sunday at Newport’s historical Fort Adams State Park.

A beautiful day wrapped up the weekend with over 20,000 fans, 50 bands, and four stages fulfilling the appetites of all those in attendance. Another strong lineup of acts completed the weekend’s presentation of extraordinary music.

Highlights of the day included the magical music of the Maria Schneider Orchestra, the spirited voice of Cyrille Aimee, the deep sound of Theo Croker, a moving tribute to Fats Waller by Jason Moran, the funk sound of The Philadelphia Experiment led by Christian McBride, the talented Cyrus Chestnut Trio, the Caribbean inspired Bokante, Hudson featuring the multi-talented lineup of John DeJohnettte, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski, and John Scofield. The day finished with a solid show by R&B stalwarts The Roots.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the festival’s fabulous final day.

See the slideshow below for photos.

2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Sunday Highlights

The final day of the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival closed out the weekend with another lineup of solid performances Sunday at Newport’s historical Fort Adams State Park. MA Educators Association All-State Jazz Band Prev Next University of Rhode Island Big Band Prev Next Maria Schneider Orchestra Prev Next Tim Berne's Snakeoil Prev Next Cyrille Aimee Prev Next Theo Croker Prev Next Jason Moran: Fats Waller Dance Party Prev Next The Philadelphia Experiment Prev Next Cyrus Chestnut Trio Prev Next Bokante Prev Next Sean Jones Quintet Prev Next Hudson Prev Next The Roots Prev Next Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography Prev Next Prev





















































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.