slides: 2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Sunday Highlights
Monday, August 07, 2017
A beautiful day wrapped up the weekend with over 20,000 fans, 50 bands, and four stages fulfilling the appetites of all those in attendance. Another strong lineup of acts completed the weekend’s presentation of extraordinary music.
Highlights of the day included the magical music of the Maria Schneider Orchestra, the spirited voice of Cyrille Aimee, the deep sound of Theo Croker, a moving tribute to Fats Waller by Jason Moran, the funk sound of The Philadelphia Experiment led by Christian McBride, the talented Cyrus Chestnut Trio, the Caribbean inspired Bokante, Hudson featuring the multi-talented lineup of John DeJohnettte, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski, and John Scofield. The day finished with a solid show by R&B stalwarts The Roots.
GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the festival’s fabulous final day.
See the slideshow below for photos.
