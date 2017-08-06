slides: 2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Saturday Highlights
Sunday, August 06, 2017
Although the day began a bit rocky weather-wise, it did not discourage the audience from enjoying another day of the fantastic music that followed.
The sun ultimately came out, and the music delighted the large crowd of enthusiasts with performances delivered by a varied and talented lineup of artists.
Highlights of the day included sets by the Vijay Iyer Sextet led by Grammy-nominated pianist Vijay Iyer, the rousing Christian McBride Big Band, an eclectic collaboration by DJ Logic’s Project Logic, the genre-bending Rhiannon Giddens, jazz legend and saxophonist Benny Golson Quartet, Flying Toward The Sound: For Geri, With Love featuring bassist Esperanza Spalding, the smooth sound of the Branford Marsalis Quartet, the multi-talented Henry Threadgill Zooid, and finishing up with the contemporary likes of Snarky Puppy.
GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the day.
See the slideshow below for photos.
