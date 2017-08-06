Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

slides: 2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Saturday Highlights

Sunday, August 06, 2017

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

 

Day two of the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival continued its weekend of timeless jazz performances at Fort Adams State Park on Saturday. 

Although the day began a bit rocky weather-wise, it did not discourage the audience from enjoying another day of the fantastic music that followed.

The sun ultimately came out, and the music delighted the large crowd of enthusiasts with performances delivered by a varied and talented lineup of artists. 

Highlights of the day included sets by the Vijay Iyer Sextet led by Grammy-nominated pianist Vijay Iyer, the rousing Christian McBride Big Band, an eclectic collaboration by DJ Logic’s Project Logic, the genre-bending Rhiannon Giddens, jazz legend and saxophonist Benny Golson Quartet, Flying Toward The Sound: For Geri, With Love featuring bassist Esperanza Spalding, the smooth sound of the Branford Marsalis Quartet, the multi-talented Henry Threadgill Zooid, and finishing up with the contemporary likes of Snarky Puppy.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the day.

See the slideshow below for photos.

 

2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Saturday Highlights

Day two of the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival continued its weekend of timeless jazz performances at Fort Adams State Park yesterday. 

Dominick Farinacci

Prev Next

DJ Logic's Project Logic

Prev Next

Jazz 100: The Music of Dizzy Mongo & Monk

Prev Next

Jason Palmer's Berklee Septet

Prev Next

Uri Caine Trio

Prev Next

Vijay Iyer Sextet

Prev Next

Christian McBride Big Band

Prev Next

Rhiannon Giddens

Prev Next

Benny Golson Quartet

Prev Next

Flying Toward The Sound: For Geri, With Love

Prev Next

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Prev Next

Antonio Sanchez & Migration

Prev Next

Henry Threadgill Zooid

Prev Next

Snarky Puppy

Prev Next

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

Prev Next

RI Music Education Association Sr. All-State Jazz Ensemble

Prev Next
 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!