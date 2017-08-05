slides: 2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Friday Highlights
Saturday, August 05, 2017
The weather was ideal, the crowd was mellow, and the music was smooth. The granddaddy of festivals, often billed as the "First Annual American Jazz Festival", was in full swing from beginning to end.
A lineup of outstanding acts delivered the goods that jazz fans have come to expect from the venerable festival.
Highlights of the day included performances by the soulful Jimmy Greene Quartet, the harmonic vocal arrangements of Naturally 7, the beautiful voice of Cecile McLorin Salvant, funk saxophonist Maceo Parker, the fabulous voice of Leslie Odom, Jr., and the original Bela Fleck & the Flecktones.
The day was capped off with a wonderful evening at the international Tennis Hall of Fame, with standout performances by Rhiannon Giddens and Trombone Shorty.
GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights and capture another great day in the festival’s storied history.
See the slideshow below for photos.
2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Friday Highlights
The 2017 Newport Jazz Festival kicked of its weekend of smooth music at Fort Adams State Park yesterday.
Related Articles
- Newport Jazz Festival 2015: Friday Highlights
- Newport Jazz Festival 2015: Weekend Highlights
- 2016 Newport Jazz Festival in Pictures
- 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Sunday Highlights
- NEW: Newport Folk Festival Named U.S. “Festival of the Year”
- 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Friday Highlights
- 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Saturday Highlights
- See Who is Performing at the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival
- LIVE: Jazz Pianist Marilyn Crispell, Solo Performance at Newport Jazz Fest
- LIVE: DJ Logic Brings Project Logic to Newport Jazz Festival
- 2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Friday Highlights
- LIVE: Composer, Pianist and Bandleader Burton Talks Newport Jazz Festival
- Newport Jazz Fest Offering Discounted Tickets for Local Residents Through July 4
- Newport Jazz Festival Unveils 2nd Part of 2017 Lineup
- Newport Jazz Festival Announces 3rd Part of 2017 Lineup
- Norah Jones to Play Both Newport Jazz & Folk Festivals
- Newport Jazz Fest to Feature Performance by Herb Alpert Yung Jazz Composer
- Newport Jazz Festival Unveils Part of 2016 Lineup
- Newport Jazz Fest Announces Opening Night Performers
- Newport Jazz Festival Releases 2016 Summer Line-Up
- Newport Jazz Fest Flex Tickets on Sale
- Newport Jazz Festival Unveils Part of 2017 Lineup
- Newport Jazz Festival Announces 4th Part of 2017 Lineup
- Hamilton Star Odom Jr. Coming to Newport Jazz Festival
- Newport Jazz Festival Awarded $100,000 Leadership Grant
- 10 Don’t Miss Acts at 2016 Newport Jazz
- Newport Jazz Fest 2016 Brings in Over 24,000 Fans
- NEW: Christian McBride Named Artistic Director of Newport Jazz Festival