slides: 2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Friday Highlights

Saturday, August 05, 2017

The 2017 Newport Jazz Festival kicked of its weekend of smooth music at Fort Adams State Park on Friday. 

The weather was ideal, the crowd was mellow, and the music was smooth. The granddaddy of festivals, often billed as the "First Annual American Jazz Festival", was in full swing from beginning to end.

A lineup of outstanding acts delivered the goods that jazz fans have come to expect from the venerable festival.

Highlights of the day included performances by the soulful Jimmy Greene Quartet, the harmonic vocal arrangements of Naturally 7, the beautiful voice of Cecile McLorin Salvant, funk saxophonist Maceo Parker, the fabulous voice of Leslie Odom, Jr., and the original Bela Fleck & the Flecktones.

The day was capped off with a wonderful evening at the international Tennis Hall of Fame, with standout performances by Rhiannon Giddens and Trombone Shorty.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights and capture another great day in the festival’s storied history.

Berklee Global Jazz Institute Workshop Ensemble

Jimmy Greene Quartet

Amir Elsaffar's Of Sound Orchestra

Naturally 7

One For All

George Burton Quintet

Cecile McLorin Salvant

Evan Christopher Clarinet Road and New Orleans Brass

Vijay Iyer & Wadada Leo Smith

Maceo Parker

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Christian Sands Quartet

Bela Fleck & The Flecktones

Joey DeFrancesco + The People

Rodriguez Brothers

Rhiannon Giddens

Trombone Shorty

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

