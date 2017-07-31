Welcome! Login | Register

slides: 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Sunday Highlights

Monday, July 31, 2017

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

 

Another banner year came to a close yesterday for the 2017 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park.

Sunday marked another day of beautiful weather and rock solid music for the crowd of over 10,000, continuing the festival’s string of consecutive sellouts.

Highlights of the final day included a spirited opening on the Fort Stage by The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, a soulful set by Michael Kiwanuka, a high energy, unannounced appearance by Nathaniel Rateliff, the ever elegant voice of Rhiannon Giddens, the eclectic Suzanne Vega, and an inspiring appearance by folk legend John Prine to closeout the weekend’s festivities.

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Berklee Gospel & Roots Choir

Sunday Groove w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band

C. W. Stoneking

Steelism w/ Ruby Amanfu & Nicole Atkins

Chuck

Pinegrove

Margaret Glaspy

Michael Kiwanuka

Nathaniel Rateliff

Whitney

Rhiannon Giddens

John Paul White

Dr. Dog

Speak Out

Suzanne Vega

John Prine

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

