slides: 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Sunday Highlights
Monday, July 31, 2017
Sunday marked another day of beautiful weather and rock solid music for the crowd of over 10,000, continuing the festival’s string of consecutive sellouts.
Highlights of the final day included a spirited opening on the Fort Stage by The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, a soulful set by Michael Kiwanuka, a high energy, unannounced appearance by Nathaniel Rateliff, the ever elegant voice of Rhiannon Giddens, the eclectic Suzanne Vega, and an inspiring appearance by folk legend John Prine to closeout the weekend’s festivities.
GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of another superb day of events for the storied Newport Folk Festival.
See the slideshow below for photos.
Another banner year came to a close yesterday for the 2017 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park.
