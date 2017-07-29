slides: 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Friday Highlights
Saturday, July 29, 2017
As always, Jay Sweet and his crew delivered another stellar lineup of talented musicians that wowed the sellout crowd of 10,000 fans.
Highlights of the day included and energized performance by Seratones, a powerful country set by Joshua Hedley, the multifaceted Brit L. A. Salami, the indie folk duo of Shovels and Rope, an entertaining cabaret style show by Nancy and Beth w/ Nick Offerman, a catchy set by classical pianist Regina Spektor, with a strong closing to the day by prominent indie folk band Fleet Foxes.
GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights and capture another great day in the venerable festival’s storied history.
See the slideshow below for photos.
Yesterday kicked off the 2017 Newport Folk Festival weekend at Fort Adams State Park.
