slides: 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Friday Highlights

Friday kicked off the 2017 Newport Folk Festival weekend at Fort Adams State Park. Beautiful weather prevailed and a day of outstanding music ensued.

As always, Jay Sweet and his crew delivered another stellar lineup of talented musicians that wowed the sellout crowd of 10,000 fans.

Highlights of the day included and energized performance by Seratones, a powerful country set by Joshua Hedley, the multifaceted Brit L. A. Salami, the indie folk duo of Shovels and Rope, an entertaining cabaret style show by Nancy and Beth w/ Nick Offerman, a catchy set by classical pianist Regina Spektor, with a strong closing to the day by prominent indie folk band Fleet Foxes.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights and capture another great day in the venerable festival’s storied history.

See the slideshow below for photos.

Newport Folk Festival producer, Jay Sweet kicking off the 2017 festival. Matt The Electrician Seratones Joshua Hedley Aaaron Lee Tasjan Carl Broemel The Wild Reeds Blind Pilot Brent Cobb The Head and the Heart L.A. Salami Nancy and Beth w/ Nick Offerman Big Thief Hurray For The Riff Raff Regina Spektor Alone and Together Ben Gibbard Fleet Foxes Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography









































































