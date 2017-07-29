Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

slides: 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Friday Highlights

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

 

Seratones

Friday kicked off the 2017 Newport Folk Festival weekend at Fort Adams State Park. Beautiful weather prevailed and a day of outstanding music ensued.

As always, Jay Sweet and his crew delivered another stellar lineup of talented musicians that wowed the sellout crowd of 10,000 fans.

Highlights of the day included and energized performance by Seratones, a powerful country set by Joshua Hedley, the multifaceted Brit L. A. Salami, the indie folk duo of Shovels and Rope, an entertaining cabaret style show by Nancy and Beth w/ Nick Offerman, a catchy set by classical pianist Regina Spektor, with a strong closing to the day by prominent indie folk band Fleet Foxes.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights and capture another great day in the venerable festival’s storied history.

 

See the slideshow below for photos.

 

2017 Newport Folk Festival - Friday Highlights

Yesterday kicked off the 2017 Newport Folk Festival weekend at Fort Adams State Park.

Newport Folk Festival producer, Jay Sweet kicking off the 2017 festival.

Prev Next

Matt The Electrician

Prev Next

Seratones

Prev Next

Joshua Hedley

Prev Next

Aaaron Lee Tasjan

Prev Next

Carl Broemel

Prev Next

The Wild Reeds

Prev Next

Blind Pilot

Prev Next

Brent Cobb

Prev Next

The Head and the Heart

Prev Next

L.A. Salami

Prev Next

Nancy and Beth w/ Nick Offerman

Prev Next

Big Thief

Prev Next

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Prev Next

Regina Spektor

Prev Next

Alone and Together

Prev Next

Ben Gibbard

Prev Next

Fleet Foxes

Prev Next

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

Prev Next
 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!