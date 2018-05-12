Welcome! Login | Register

20 Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day in Rhode Island

Saturday, May 12, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Mother's Day is Sunday

Mother’s Day weekend is here and there is so much going on throughout the state to help celebrate

Whether you already have dinner plans and are looking for something to do afterward, or if you don’t have any plans at all and are scrambling, GoLocalProv has you covered.

From brunches, to festivals to mini golf and more, GoLocalProv has come up with 20 ways to celebrate Mother’s Day in Rhode this Sunday and throughout the weekend.

Mother's Day at Trattoria Zooma 

Providence

Head to Trattoria Zooma on Federal Hill and enjoy your Mother's Day meal. 

Click here for more information 

Mother’s Day Fiddling Feast at Salvation Café Restaurant & Bar 

Newport 

The café will be serving a special brunch from 10:30 to 2:30. Concertgoers can enjoy these culinary delights downstairs at the cafe before
sampling the unique concoction of traditional fiddle tunes seasoned with some musical surprises upstairs.

The trio—the dual fiddles of Rachel Panitch and Emma Lee Holmes-Hicks, with Mike Sokolovsky on guitar and foot percussion—will serve up a scrumptious musical buffet upstairs at the café. You’ll taste a delectable array of tunes, some familiar, others drawn from the international fare, always with a sprinkling of improvisation.

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Mother's Day at Mulligan's Island 

Cranston

Mulligan’s Island is offering a free round of mini golf for mom, when accompanied by a paying child or spouse. 

The night before Mother's Day, Mulligan's Island and PVD Food Trucks are offering a special at their Full Moon Food Truck Night. 

Mothers who arrive at the event between 5 pm and 6:30 will receive a special offer from the new Retail Trucks, featuring jewelry, flowers and women’s clothing.

Click here for more information 

Mother’s Day at the Museum of Natural History

Providence

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a visit to the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium in Roger Williams Park.

Moms receive free museum admission on Sunday.

There is a planetarium show at 2 p.m.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Wicked Tulips U-Pick Event at Wicked Tulips Flower Farm

Moms love flowers and Wicked Tulips has the largest u-pick tulip field in New England. 

Take mom for a day trip to the farm and experience the sights, sounds, and smells of spring. 

The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Glass Blowing With Mom at Gather: Glass Blowing Studio

Bring as many as four people to this one hour class taught by a master glassblower. You can choose from making glass ornaments, paperweights, drinking glasses or bowls.

You will picking your own colors, using special glass blowing tools for shaping, and filling your glass with air.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Bristol Garden Club Mother's Day Plant Sale at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum

Bristol 

The Bristol Garden Club will be selling fresh annuals, perennials, herbs, veggies, and handmade flower arrangements in vases.

The garden club will be set up in the side yard of our Carriage House. Pick up the perfect Mother’s Day gift or something for your spring gardens.

The event goes from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

The 8th Annual Misquamicut Springfest at Misquamicut Beach

There are tons of things to do with mom at a festival. 

Misquamicut Springfest kicks off a jam-packed weekend of live music, rides, tons of great local food trucks, knockerball, fire juggling, karate demo’s and more.

Click here for more information 

Mother's Day at 579 Benefit Street 

Pawtucket

579 Benefit Street Restaurant will open early for Mother's Day.

Click here for more information 

Mother's Day at Gracies 

Gracie's will offer our full array of dining options including prix fixe, á la carte, 3-course dessert tasting, and special 5, 7, or 9-course tasting menus inspired by the mothers of the Gracie's staff.

Click here for more information

Mother's Day Boat Rides with Providence River Boat Company 

Providence 

Boat Captains will guide you throughout the Providence River, Riverwalk, Waterplace Park and the Providence Harbor for a relaxing 45-minute tour that the entire family will enjoy.

Complimentary Prosecco will be served to all adults 21+ or BYOB in a small cooler. 

Rides go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Mother's Day with Brunch Belly at Ragged Island Brewing Company

Portsmouth

Join Ragged Island Brewing Company for Mother's Day featuring locally owned food truck Brunch Belly. 

Brunch goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Mother’s Day Weekend at Pot Au Feu

Providence 

Celebrate mom all weekend at Pot Au Feu in Providence. 

Dinners are three-course meals with plenty of wine.

Brunch will include French favorites such as Quiche Lorraine, warm croissants, croque madame, desserts and much more. A special sparkling toast to all "Les Meres" in attendance. 

The schedule is as follows: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm. 

Sunday is sold out. 

Click here for more information 

Mother's Day at The Steel Yard 

Providence 

Why not spend Mother’s Day weekend doing something special with your Mom — like playing with fire and getting dirty. 

This workshop will introduce students to MIG welding, the oxygen-acetylene torch, various metal saws, and the grinder. By the end of the first day you will be able to heat, cut, join, bend, and polish.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Rebalancing For The Woman Who Balances It All

Yoga + Meditation Workshop with Emily Lawrence of Seaside Yoga and Allison Schumann of Grace Vanderbilt. 

"We will celebrate our feminine spirit while moving through asanas to open the heart, rinse the spine and support our balance," says the event on their page. 

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

Mother's Day at Camille's 

Providence

Camille's will be serving our full dinner menu on Mother's Day with the addition of seasonal specials.

Click here for more information

Mother's Day At Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille

Providence 

Sunday Brunch includes an elaborate display of breakfast and lunch items with coffee & tea included. 

They are also offering unlimited Mimosas and Bloody Marys for $10.99.

Brunch begins at 11 a.m. 

Click here for more information

Thirsty Beaver 

Smithfield & Cranston

Both Thirsty Beaver locations are a great place for Mother's Day dining. 

They will be serving their regular menu as well as weekend specials.

Click here for more information 

Mother's Day at Iron Works Tavern 

Warwick

Buffet brunch with selections ranging from waffles to smoked salmon to raw bar, as well as assorted pastries, cakes, and cookies.

Brunch goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Mother's Day At The Perfume Bar

Celebrate Mom while creating a custom perfume together.  

Enjoy tea, mimosas, and light canapé while creating your own signature natural perfume. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

