20 Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day in Rhode Island
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Whether you already have dinner plans and are looking for something to do afterward, or if you don’t have any plans at all and are scrambling, GoLocalProv has you covered.
From brunches, to festivals to mini golf and more, GoLocalProv has come up with 20 ways to celebrate Mother’s Day in Rhode this Sunday and throughout the weekend.
See the Ways to Celebrate in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 20 Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day in Rhode Island - May 2018
Mother's Day at Trattoria Zooma
Providence
Head to Trattoria Zooma on Federal Hill and enjoy your Mother's Day meal.
Mother’s Day Fiddling Feast at Salvation Café Restaurant & Bar
Newport
The café will be serving a special brunch from 10:30 to 2:30. Concertgoers can enjoy these culinary delights downstairs at the cafe before
sampling the unique concoction of traditional fiddle tunes seasoned with some musical surprises upstairs.
The trio—the dual fiddles of Rachel Panitch and Emma Lee Holmes-Hicks, with Mike Sokolovsky on guitar and foot percussion—will serve up a scrumptious musical buffet upstairs at the café. You’ll taste a delectable array of tunes, some familiar, others drawn from the international fare, always with a sprinkling of improvisation.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Mother's Day at Mulligan's Island
Cranston
Mulligan’s Island is offering a free round of mini golf for mom, when accompanied by a paying child or spouse.
The night before Mother's Day, Mulligan's Island and PVD Food Trucks are offering a special at their Full Moon Food Truck Night.
Mothers who arrive at the event between 5 pm and 6:30 will receive a special offer from the new Retail Trucks, featuring jewelry, flowers and women’s clothing.
Mother’s Day at the Museum of Natural History
Providence
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a visit to the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium in Roger Williams Park.
Moms receive free museum admission on Sunday.
There is a planetarium show at 2 p.m.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wicked Tulips U-Pick Event at Wicked Tulips Flower Farm
Moms love flowers and Wicked Tulips has the largest u-pick tulip field in New England.
Take mom for a day trip to the farm and experience the sights, sounds, and smells of spring.
The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Glass Blowing With Mom at Gather: Glass Blowing Studio
Bring as many as four people to this one hour class taught by a master glassblower. You can choose from making glass ornaments, paperweights, drinking glasses or bowls.
You will picking your own colors, using special glass blowing tools for shaping, and filling your glass with air.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bristol Garden Club Mother's Day Plant Sale at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum
Bristol
The Bristol Garden Club will be selling fresh annuals, perennials, herbs, veggies, and handmade flower arrangements in vases.
The garden club will be set up in the side yard of our Carriage House. Pick up the perfect Mother’s Day gift or something for your spring gardens.
The event goes from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The 8th Annual Misquamicut Springfest at Misquamicut Beach
There are tons of things to do with mom at a festival.
Misquamicut Springfest kicks off a jam-packed weekend of live music, rides, tons of great local food trucks, knockerball, fire juggling, karate demo’s and more.
Mother's Day at 579 Benefit Street
Pawtucket
579 Benefit Street Restaurant will open early for Mother's Day.
Mother's Day at Gracies
Gracie's will offer our full array of dining options including prix fixe, á la carte, 3-course dessert tasting, and special 5, 7, or 9-course tasting menus inspired by the mothers of the Gracie's staff.
Mother's Day Boat Rides with Providence River Boat Company
Providence
Boat Captains will guide you throughout the Providence River, Riverwalk, Waterplace Park and the Providence Harbor for a relaxing 45-minute tour that the entire family will enjoy.
Complimentary Prosecco will be served to all adults 21+ or BYOB in a small cooler.
Rides go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mother's Day with Brunch Belly at Ragged Island Brewing Company
Portsmouth
Join Ragged Island Brewing Company for Mother's Day featuring locally owned food truck Brunch Belly.
Brunch goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Mother’s Day Weekend at Pot Au Feu
Providence
Celebrate mom all weekend at Pot Au Feu in Providence.
Dinners are three-course meals with plenty of wine.
Brunch will include French favorites such as Quiche Lorraine, warm croissants, croque madame, desserts and much more. A special sparkling toast to all "Les Meres" in attendance.
The schedule is as follows: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm.
Sunday is sold out.
Mother's Day at The Steel Yard
Providence
Why not spend Mother’s Day weekend doing something special with your Mom — like playing with fire and getting dirty.
This workshop will introduce students to MIG welding, the oxygen-acetylene torch, various metal saws, and the grinder. By the end of the first day you will be able to heat, cut, join, bend, and polish.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Rebalancing For The Woman Who Balances It All
Yoga + Meditation Workshop with Emily Lawrence of Seaside Yoga and Allison Schumann of Grace Vanderbilt.
"We will celebrate our feminine spirit while moving through asanas to open the heart, rinse the spine and support our balance," says the event on their page.
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Mother's Day at Camille's
Providence
Camille's will be serving our full dinner menu on Mother's Day with the addition of seasonal specials.
Mother's Day At Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille
Providence
Sunday Brunch includes an elaborate display of breakfast and lunch items with coffee & tea included.
They are also offering unlimited Mimosas and Bloody Marys for $10.99.
Brunch begins at 11 a.m.
Smithfield & Cranston
Both Thirsty Beaver locations are a great place for Mother's Day dining.
They will be serving their regular menu as well as weekend specials.
Mother's Day at Iron Works Tavern
Warwick
Buffet brunch with selections ranging from waffles to smoked salmon to raw bar, as well as assorted pastries, cakes, and cookies.
Brunch goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mother's Day At The Perfume Bar
Celebrate Mom while creating a custom perfume together.
Enjoy tea, mimosas, and light canapé while creating your own signature natural perfume.
Related Articles
- Family Matters: 4 Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day
- Great Local Mother’s Day Gifts
- 6 Great Local Gifts for Mother’s Day
- Best Restaurants for Mother’s Day
- Mama Heaven: Mother’s Day Pampering Specials
- Last-Minute Local: Gorgeous Mother’s Day Gifts
- Best Restaurants for Mother’s Day
- Rhode Island’s Best Restaurants For Mother’s Day
- “Miles for Migraine” Road Race in RI on Mother’s Day on LIVE
- Harbor Lights Announces Mother’s Day Brunch Celebration
- What to Offer Mom to Drink for Mother’s Day
- Giannini: Lessons of Love on Mother’s Day
- Newport Manners + Etiquette: Mother’s Day Etiquette
- 10 Free (or Almost Free) Things to do for Mom on Mother’s Day Weekend
- RI Religious Leaders to Urge Support for Gun Legislation Over Mother’s Day Weekend