slides: 20 Things to do in New England for $25 or Less

Saturday, January 07, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

You're a little light in the wallet coming off the holiday season, but you really don't want to just sit in your house all day, that gets boring after awhile.

On top of that, the Patriots are not playing this weekend which creates extra time to do other things. But what to do?

GoLocal has flagged 20 things that you can do across New England all for $25 or less.

You might be surprised at how many cool activities, tours and events you can get into for a very reasonable cost.

See the 20 Things You Can do in New England for $25 or Less in The Slideshow Below

 

The Breakers

Newport, Rhode Island 

The Breakers is the grandest of Newport's summer "cottages," and is a national historic landmark.

The Breakers is a symbol of the Vanderbilt family's social and financial preeminence in turn of the century America.

Admission is $20.

Roger Williams Park Museum of Natural History 

Providence, Rhode Island

The park and museum are named after Roger Williams, the founder of Providence, and is located on land donated by Williams family. The museum is part of the Providence Parks. It was founded in 1896. 

Admission to the museum is $2. 

Tour the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory

Burlington, Vermont

Book a tour of the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and see how everyone's favorite stuffed animals are made. Tours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost just $4 for adults, $3 for kids and children 12 and under are FREE.

Photo courtesy of Vermont Teddy Bear Factory

Worcester Art Museum 

Worcester, Massachusetts 

The Worcester Art Museum has plenty of cool exhibits to keep you entertained for hours like Flora in Winter or their medieval gallery.  The Museum is a great place for families and kids of all ages. 

The Museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m from Wednesday to Friday and Sunday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. 

Admission is $14. 

Visit the Boston Children's Museum 

Boston, Massachusetts 

Keep the kids busy for hours on end by visiting the Boston Children's Museum. 

Admission to the museum is only $1 on Friday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Regular admission is $16. 

Allagash Brewing Company

Portland, Maine

Allagash Brewing Company offers FREE beer tasting every day that they are open. Participants receive four, 3 oz samples of beer during the tasting.

The tastings do change every few days.

Photo courtesy of Allagash Brewing Company

RISD Museum 

Providence, Rhode Island 

The RISD Museum contains a broad range of works from around the world, including ancient Egypt, Asia, Africa, ancient Greece and Rome, Europe, and the Americas.

The RISD Museum houses over 86,000 works of art.

Admission is $12.

Tour Harpoon Brewery 

Boston, Massachusetts 

For just $5, you can take a tour of Harpoon Brewery and see everything that goes into making beer. That $5 also includes beer tasting. 

Mark Twain House 

Hartford, Connecticut

Visit the house where the famous author wrote some of his greatest works, which also happen to be some of the greatest works of all time. 

Admission for adults is $19.

Museum of Bad Art 

3 Locations in Massachusetts

The Museum of Bad Art is the only museum in the world that is dedicated to showing off bad art in all of its forms. It includes more than 600 pieces of art, but do to limited space they only show 50 to 70 pieces at a time. 

They have three locations, one at the Somerville Theatre, a second at Brookline Interactive Group and a third at the New England Wild Life Center in Weymouth. 

Admission is FREE. 

Ben & Jerry's Factory Tour

Waterbury, Vermont 

Take a 30-minute tour of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream factory in Vermont and see where your favorite flavors of ice cream are made.

The factory is open year-round and admission is just $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and kids 12 and under are FREE.

Fruitlands Museum 

Harvard, Massachusetts 

The Fruitlands Museum offers four galleries of New England history set on 200 acres of land with 2.5 miles of walking trails woven into it for folks to enjoy the scenery. 

Admission to the museum is $5. 

Visit Slater Mill  

Pawtucket, Rhode Island 

Slater Mill is a historic textile mill complex on the banks of the Blackstone River in Pawtucket.

Slater Mill was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1966.

Admission is $12 for adults.

Patriots Hall of Fame

Foxboro, Massachusetts 

Get amped up for the playoffs by paying a visit to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Relive some of the greatest moments in Patriots history and see some really cool memorabilia. 

Adult tickets are just $10. 

Explore the Site of Paul Revere's Midnight Ride 

Boston, Massachusetts

This serves as a cool site for history buffs. 

Old North Church, located on Salem Street, is Boston's oldest surviving church, and it's also the place where Paul Revere gave the signal that the "British were coming," on April 18,1775.

Once he gave the signal, two lanterns were raised high, meaning that they were coming by sea to Lexington and Concord, not land. 

This event began the American Revolution.

Visit the L.L. Bean Flagship Store

Freeport, Maine

The L.L. Bean Flagship store in Maine is open all hours, literally. The store is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year to fill everyone's shopping needs.

Admission to the store is free of course and there is plenty of cool things to buy for $25 or less.

Tour Newport Storm Brewery 

Newport, Rhode Island 

Take a guided or self-guided tour through Newport Storm Brewery and be sure to help yourself to some tastings as well while you are there. 

A beer tasting costs $9 and gets you 4 Newport Storm samples while a rum tasting costs $10 and gets you 3 samples of Thomas Tew Rum. 

Go to Top of Boston's Prudential Center 

Boston, Massachusetts

Go all the way to the top of the Prudential Center and enjoy the extraordinary view of the city. See if you can spot Fenway Park or any other landmarks.  

Admission is $17 for adults and $12 for kids under 12. 

Providence Children's Museum

Providence, Rhode Island

The Providence Children's Museum has great events and exhibits for children and families. Makes for a great way to spend an afternoon.

Admission to the museum is just $9.

Tour Sam Adams Brewery

Boston, Massachusetts 

Take a FREE tour of Sam Adams Brewery and see where some of the best beer is made. Learn about the history of Sam Adams beer, how it's made, experience the entire craft brew process and of course try some samples.

The tour departs every 45 minutes and lasts about an hour.

Photo courtesy of Sam Adams Brewery

 
 

