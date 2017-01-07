slides: 20 Things to do in New England for $25 or Less

You're a little light in the wallet coming off the holiday season, but you really don't want to just sit in your house all day, that gets boring after awhile.

On top of that, the Patriots are not playing this weekend which creates extra time to do other things. But what to do?

GoLocal has flagged 20 things that you can do across New England all for $25 or less.

You might be surprised at how many cool activities, tours and events you can get into for a very reasonable cost.

See the 20 Things You Can do in New England for $25 or Less in The Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: 20 Things to do in New England for $25 or Less - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.