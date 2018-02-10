20 Romantic New England Getaways

Valentine's Day is just a few short days away. It is a good time to plan your next romantic getaway. GoLocal offers some of the best venues around New England.

But don't just limit your getaways to this weekend, any weekend is a good weekend to get out and spend alone time with that special someone.

Whether you want to spend the weekend in bed or get out and go on a good adventure, these spots are sure to make your weekend a romantic treat.

Maybe spread it out over a couple of weekends and try new and different places.

To help you find the perfect spot, GoLocalProv set out to find some of the most romantic getaways in New England.

All 6 New England states are represented and there is something for everyone.

