20 Romantic New England Getaways
Saturday, February 10, 2018
But don't just limit your getaways to this weekend, any weekend is a good weekend to get out and spend alone time with that special someone.
Whether you want to spend the weekend in bed or get out and go on a good adventure, these spots are sure to make your weekend a romantic treat.
Maybe spread it out over a couple of weekends and try new and different places.
To help you find the perfect spot, GoLocalProv set out to find some of the most romantic getaways in New England.
All 6 New England states are represented and there is something for everyone.
SEE 20 ROMANTIC NEW ENGLAND GETAWAYS IN THE SLIDESHOW BELOW
Related Slideshow: 20 Romantic New England Getaways - 2018
Newport, RI
Cliffside Inn is ranked by Trip Advisor as the #1 Bed and Breakfast in Newport.
Each room is unique and complete with amenities like imported linens, spa showers, and fireplaces. It's just steps away from the Newport Cliff Walk, providing excellent views of the Atlantic. Don’t miss the seasonal gourmet breakfast!
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket is a great place to visit no matter what season it is.
Couples can visit historic museums, and windmills; visit world-class restaurants, check out great art galleries; and gaze at the spectacular sunrises and sunsets.
They’re all waiting for you and your significant other.
Waitsfield, VT
The Inn at Round Barn Farm offers the chance for couples to escape to quiet and relaxation, with whirlpools, king canopy beds and much more.
Winter activities include snowshoeing with the resident guide dog during the day and a special candlelit dinner followed by a bonfire at night.
Boston, MA
If you and your partner are looking for a getaway in the city, try the Four Seasons Boston. It has views of the Public Garden and, depending on your room selection, luxurious amenities like velvet chairs and silk pillows.
The Four Seasons has 273 guest rooms and 77 luxury suites for your enjoyment.
Mashantucket, CT
The 9 million sq. ft resort and casino gives you and your significant other plenty to do on your romantic getaway. Gamble, see a show, play golf (weather permitting) or just relax in the hotel and spa area.
Looking for a romantic getaway? You can't go wrong at Foxwoods.
Sandwich, MA
Pamper your mind, body, and soul at the Daniel Webster Inn and Spa.
Head over to the nearby Heritage Museum and Gardens for some wonderful exhibits.
One of the more popular attractions is the Carousel Gallery.
The working carousel was designed by Charles Looff in 1908. Rides are unlimited with the price of admission.
Killington, VT
If you ski, or even if you don't ski, the Killington Mountain Lodge is a great place for couples to spend a romantic weekend.
At the lodge, there is an outdoor pool with swim-up fire pit, a movie room with free popcorn, and amazing mountain views. The lodge offers shuttles to take guests to and from the nearby Killington Ski Resort’s lifts.
Lenox, MA
A beautiful brick estate tucked in the Berkshires of Lenox, MA, the Cranwell Resort is ultimate for luxury. Guests have the option of pre-ordering treats to their rooms like chocolate covered strawberries, locally brewed beers, and flowers – perhaps a pleasant surprise for their significant other. There are plenty of dining options that strive to use fresh and locally produced ingredients. Check out their Romance Package or their ski and stay package for those looking for some adventure.
Cranwell is a great option for couples who want some quality time by the fire or in the snow.
Newport, RI
Located right on the water, the Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina is an ideal stay for a romantic getaway. They have two packages for couples looking for a sweet vacation. The “Romance by the Sea” includes: overnight harbor view room, champagne, and chocolates right to your room upon your arrival, waterfront dining at Saltwater and breakfast for two the next morning, as well as two passes to the Newport Mansions, International Tennis Hall of Fame, or Newport Vineyard.
Kennebunkport, ME
This beautifully restored B&B supplies romantic vacationers with an intimate Maine getaway overlooking the Kennebunk River. After being served a delicious three-course breakfast, visitors are welcome to stroll through the Inn’s elegant gardens, which include fountains and a waterfall, or spend the day at the Captain Lord Mansion’s spa.
Located only 3 blocks from the Kennebunkport Dock Square, couples can also easily stroll to do some downtown shopping, or enjoy the excellent local restaurants.
Martha’s Vineyard, MA
Martha’s Vineyard isn’t just for the summer.
Enjoy a romantic stay at the Harbor View Hotel, where most rooms have a view of the ocean and every room comes with plush robes to relax in.
Harbor View Hotel is offering an amazing Valentine's Day special. If you and your significant other go there for dinner, the hotel will pay for your room. Does it get better than that?
The hotel’s restaurant, Water Street, has ocean views as well as a view of the Edgartown Lighthouse.
Mystic, CT
For something completely different, Mystic Aquarium is a fun destination for a day trip: see the penguins, play with starfish, and enjoy a Sea Lion Show.
You and your significant other can make reservations for pancakes with penguins and other cool events.
Ashland, NH
Set directly in the middle of the White Mountains and Lake District of New Hampshire, this finely decorated 1896 Victorian house provides a desirable intimate and cozy getaway. With six bedrooms, five of which are pet-friendly, as well as six custom suites that include double whirlpool baths, the Glynn House provides couples interested in a romantic, adventurous, or laid back weekend.
Breakfast will be served at individual tables in the dining room, and complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres await you in the afternoon. Whether you are interested in relaxing on the houses’ wrap around porches to enjoy the view, or whether you want to get out and enjoy fishing, fine restaurants, golf, hiking, skiing, or snowmobiling on the nearby mountains, the Glynn Inn may be the place for you.
Mystic, CT
Stonecroft Country Inn is just minutes from downtown Mystic, the Mystic Seaport, and Mystic Aquarium.
While you are there, do some shopping and be sure to grab a slice at the famous Mystic Pizza.
When you are done with that, keep warm next to the Inn's fire pit, which is next to their pond and waterfall.
North Adams, MA
What was once a series of dilapidated Victorian-era row houses, is now one of the most innovative and romantic hotels in the Berkshires.
As part of the Massachusetts Museum of Modern Art (MassMoCA), The Porches Inn features unique designs and bold colors, while still paying homage to the generations of mill workers' families who once lived there.
Lower Waterford, VT
Tucked away in the little town of Lower Waterford, Vermont, the Rabbit Hill Inn is a Bed & Breakfast with incredible views of the White Mountains. Originally built in 1795 as a trader’s tavern, it sits on 15 acres of countryside and comes with its own library of books and games.
Choose to stay in its Classic rooms with sitting areas to appreciate the mountains, or splurge on its Superior or Luxury rooms complete with a warm fireplace.
Bethlehem, NH
Designed as a couples’ getaway, Bear Mountain Lodge touts 26 wooded acres in the heart of the White Mountains. This log cabin B&B has all the amenities to relax and cozy up with your partner and enjoy a glass of wine together, like in-room Jacuzzis and floor-to-ceiling fireplaces. If you’re looking for more adventure, Bear Mountain Lodge offers guests discounted lift tickets for Bretton Woods and Cannon Mountain for skiing, plus snow-shoe trails right on-site.
Camden, ME
The Inn at Sunrise Point is located on 5 acres of secluded beachfront property and is just a quick drive from Camden, Maine. You’ll plenty of options for accommodations: rooms in the Garden House, the Main House, or private cottages.
The Inn at Sunrise Point boasts ocean views, fireplaces and decks for all rooms on the property, making it easy for you are your partner to enjoy the sunrise over Penobsecot Bay. If you’re looking for something active to do, day trips to Monhegan Island or Acadia National Park are easy. Or you could try some ice rock climbing.
Lenox, MA
Rated as one of the “10 Most Romantic Hotels in the World” earlier this year by Forbes.com, the Blantyre, is an ideal elegant romantic getaway.
Activities include spa treatments at the Potting Shed Spa or in room; as well as outdoor activities such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and ice skating and much more.
Essex, CT
For a classic New England getaway, try the Griswold Inn, located on the Connecticut River banks in Essex, CT. First opened in 1776, it serves as one of the oldest inns in the country to be continuously operated, and they certainly take pride in their colonial history.
Rooms boast the classic New England feel with traditional colonial fixtures and timely furniture. They offer historic dining options like Sticky Toffee Pudding to follow up a classic Chicken Pot Pie.
Related Articles
- NEW: Providence Top City in America for Romance
- Local Romance: Great Dates for This Weekend
- Modern Manners + Etiquette: Graduation Gifts & Office Romance
- Romance Novelist Donates 16 RI-Based Books To Local Libraries
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Rekindling Romance + Wedding Etiquette Update
- Dear John: An Ill-Advised Office Romance (Aren’t They All?)
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: May to December Romance, Travel Tipping Guide & 5 Best Proposal Spots